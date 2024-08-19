Jujutsu Kaisen ending may offscreen Hakari vs. Uraume, and fans are disappointed

With the start of the release week for the next Jujutsu Kaisen issue, fans also saw the series’ spoiler process start, which came with a confirmation of the manga’s remaining lifespan. In short, the series is set to officially conclude on Monday, September 30, 2024, after the release of its next five chapters.

While there are several issues that Jujutsu Kaisen fans have with this, one of the biggest stems from the ongoing fight of Kinji Hakari vs. Uraume, which has been going on for all of Shinjuku. Despite this, fans haven’t gotten a clear and dedicated focus on the fight yet thus far and are concerned they won’t by the time the series ends.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are extremely disappointed over the likely lack of focus on Hakari vs. Uraume

With the confirmation of Jujutsu Kaisen’s imminent conclusion having come from official sources, fans are extremely confident that Hakari vs. Uraume will not be receiving a significant focus. Much of this stems from what truly needs to be shown and resolved, such as Yuji and Sukuna’s final fight, Megumi Fushiguro’s return, the Merger fallout, and more.

With this in mind, a fight that has been all but fully off-screened for the entire arc seems to be relatively low on the priorities for what to do in these final five installments. Likewise, a sudden shift in focus to the pair’s skirmish would likely mean less of a focus on larger, more significant plot points. Such an approach would likely only incite further criticism from fans for now choosing to show their fight at the expense of these more significant developments.

Notably, seemingly the entire Jujutsu Kaisen fanbase agrees on both the matter of not seeing Hakari vs. Uraume at all and not wanting to see it given what little time is left for the manga. With general anime fandoms being known as diverse communities with many different opinions, the uniformity here emphasizes just how disappointing the reality of the situation is.

One reason why this reaction could be so uniform is the fact that Hakari is incredibly popular as a character. His powers and abilities are widely regarded as some of the most engaging and fun for fans and are without a doubt some of the most unique in the series. With this in mind, the online discussion could primarily be driven by the fact that Hakari will seemingly only get one major on-screen fight in the series before its end.

Fan reactions

As mentioned above, the series’ fandom is very uniform in their opinion of the series ending before Hakari vs. Uraume is shown. While other points are being made as well, Hakari and Uraume are a very common point of contention:

“can’t wait for sukuna to die with no backstory, uraume being offscreened so we never see them fight hakari, no mention of the merger and then a time skip where yujis a teacher at the school teaching megumi and hana’s kid,” ranted one fan.

“we’re getting no merger, no hakari vs uraume continuation, no heian era arc…what is gege cooking,” questioned another.

“JJK ends in 5 chapters and we still got nothing of substance with Hakari vs Uraume,” pointed out a third.

Clearly, fans are in total shock that Hakari and Uraume’s fight has gotten no major focus throughout the conclusive Shinjuku Showdown arc thus far. There are also those focusing on the fact that at this point, a shift in focus to Hakari vs. Uraume would be more upsetting and disappointing than enjoyable:

“Hakari vs uraume 100% anime original [5x fire emojis],” pointed out one fan as a possible solution to this issue.

“Bro Hakari/Uraume just isn’t happening LMFAO,” another readily accepted.

“I hope he doesn’t tell us what hakari and uraume have been up to,” plainly protests a third.

Overall, it’s clear that fans are not enjoying the direction in which Jujutsu Kaisen seems to be headed for its final chapters, especially with respect to Hakari vs. Uraume.

While readers were hopeful for this skirmish to be showcased at one point, the latest ending news has dashed all hope of a focus. In fact, many now seem to be rooting against this focus in favor of addressing larger, more significant, and impactful plotlines.

