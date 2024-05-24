Move over Naruto, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are officially competing for worst final arc in shonen

When it comes to popular anime series, some endings leave fans feeling let down. The disappointment happened with Naruto and Jujutsu Kaisen. Jujutsu Kaisen quickly gained fans with its exciting story, characters, and intense supernatural battles that won over readers.
However, as the story nears its end, many fans are unhappy with where it is going. They are upset about recent events involving major characters like Okkotsu Yuta, Gojo Satoru, and Ryomen Sukuna. Fans compare the ending to the Fourth Great Ninja War arc in Naruto Shippuden, which many consider one of the worst shonen endings ever.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Competing for the worst final arc in shonen
Chapter 261 of Jujutsu Kaisen manga has left fans awestruck. In an unforeseen twist, Oromoto Rika consumed the body of Kenjaku. This extraordinary act enabled Okkotsu Yuta to use Kenjaku's body swap on the deceased Gojo Satoru, unleashing a cascade of thrilling events.
This culminated in an epic confrontation between Yuta, in Gojo's body, and the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna. While this development promised an exhilarating narrative, the execution of this pivotal moment has drawn widespread criticism from the dedicated fanbase, leaving them yearning for a more captivating portrayal.
Critics suggest that this undermines the established character arcs and diminishes the story's stakes. They argue that the body swap twist are forced and unsatisfying. The decision to have Yuta use Kenjaku's Cursed Technique to switch bodies with Gojo has been labeled as one of the most nonsensical plot twists in manga history.
Comparisons to the Fourth Great Ninja War arc in Naruto Shippuden are inevitable. This arc was intended to be the culmination of years of storytelling, bringing together numerous characters and plot threads. However, it became bogged down by its own ambition, introducing too many new elements and characters at the last minute, leading to a complex and potentially confusing narrative.
The introduction of pivotal characters like Kaguya Otsutsuki was perceived as forced, lacking a proper introduction to the story. Furthermore, the resolution of long-standing conflicts left many viewers dissatisfied, failing to provide a sense of closure or alignment with the established narrative arcs.
How did the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom react to the controversial chapter?
Many followers of the anime and manga series Jujutsu Kaisen have shared strong feelings about its recent direction. Fans have voiced their thoughts on popular social media sites, engaging in lively discussions. A significant number of fans express disappointment and frustration, feeling that an opportunity to end the story on a high note may have been missed.
"Both mid shows competing with the worst final arc," an anime fan said.
"Naruto was awful after the Pain arc," a Naruto series watcher said.
"Streets agreeing sakuna the next madara?" a Jujutsu Kaisen fan asked.
The Shinjuku Showdown arc seems to have lost focus on what made the show engaging. The decision to have Yuta consume Kenjaku's body and then switch bodies with Gojo illustrates this change. Instead of providing a fulfilling end to these characters' journeys, it feels like a desperate attempt to shock and surprise viewers.
"Neither are bad, the 4gnw is one of the best arcs in Naruto, if you hate the Kaguya part then it's fine, but hating the entire arc is dumb when Sasuke was the actual final villain. Yuta used his ability, which we already knew he had. Fans already knew it was a possibility," said a fan who follows both the series.
"Nothing can beat how terrible Naruto's final big bad was," a fan said about Kaguya.
"Jjk already became the worst final arc," another fan said.
However, some fans continue to support the creative choices made by the mangaka Gege Akutami. These individuals believe the series is taking bold risks and that the recent twists will ultimately prove worthwhile. Nevertheless, this viewpoint is becoming less common as more people agree that the conclusion is not living up to expectations.
Final thoughts
Naruto and Jujutsu Kaisen are well-known anime hits. Yet, their final story arcs have sparked debate among fans. The Fourth Great Ninja War arc in Naruto Shippuden and the Shinjuku Showdown arc in Jujutsu Kaisen face critique. Critics say the arcs lost focus on clear storytelling and character growth. Instead, these arcs aimed for excitement and shock value.
As Gege's manga series approaches its ending, fans wonder if it can recover from backlash. Or if, like Naruto, it will be an anime with a divisive finale story arc. Anime fans enjoy deep, meaningful stories with well-developed characters. Spectacular visuals and plot twists alone may not satisfy them. Only time will tell if Jujutsu Kaisen can strike the right balance as its story concludes.
