How did every Akatsuki member join the Organization in Naruto 

Akatsuki is a criminal organization that defies all hidden villages with the sole purpose of capturing the Tailed Beasts to resurrect the Ten-Tails. It is not a matter of if they can capture and kill them, but when.

Most Jinjuriki are just nuisances blocking them from their goals of world peace, so they must be eliminated. Naruto and Killer B were among the targets, yet they were never killed. The Akatsuki were powerful enough to kill demonic vessels without a hitch.

1) Nagato

Nagato took over the Akatsuki (Image via Naruto Anime)

Nagato joined the first iteration of the Akatsuki before the interference of Obito. However, after his friend was killed and the leader betrayed them, he went on a dark path and decided to work with Obito.

A determined man, Nagato placed Yahiko's body as a figurehead so that he could still lead the Akatsuki in spirit. World peace through the chaotic war was Nagato's ultimate goal, yet his actions were less than desirable.

2) Konan

Konan was there from the beginning (Image via Naruto Anime)

Konan joined the Akatsuki at the same time as Nagato. She joined him on his journey to rid the world of evil by fully embracing the angelic symbolism that the villagers forced upon her.

Konan assisted Nagato in his plans of achieving peace through war and was forever changed after their village betrayed them. Konan's dedication to the Akatsuki cemented her as a distinctive individual.

3) Kakuzu

Kakuzu was a bounty hunter when he was younger, so he was a renowned criminal for most of his unsavory life. He was recruited by the Akatsuki for his violence and decided to join them.

However, he went on to kill multiple assigned partners until Hidan showed up, as he's immortal. Kakuzu seemed quite annoyed at this revelation.

4) Deidara

Deidara was a domestic terrorist (Image via Naruto Anime)

Deidara was a domestic terrorist in his small village for his explosive Justus, so much so that he became pretty infamous in the land. The Akatsuki recruited him for his destructive abilities, yet he said he'd join if Itachi could beat him, which he did.

Filled with hatred and embarrassment, Deidara was forced to join the Akatsuki and teamed up with Sasori, but the organization partnered him with Tobi when he passed.

5) Kisame

Kisame worked with Obito (Image via Naruto Anime)

At some point, Kisame is aware of the existence of Madara Uchiha and wishes to help him enact his Eye of the Moon Plan after his village deems him a criminal when His treason is discovered.

He asked to join the Akatsuki, and they agreed, though he is partnered with Itachi Uchiha later on in the anime.

6) Orochimaru

Orochimaru fled Konoha (Image via Naruto Anime)

Orochimaru is a snake of many dark deeds, yet the Third Hokage discovered his schemes at some point, so he flees Konoha to seek refuge with the Akatsuki.

He can now freely do his experiments as he pleases without any signs of suspicion from his allies, and his evasion hardly costs him anything.

7) Sasori

Sasori was the infamous 'Sasori of the Red Sand' at some point before the anime events began. An agent of chaos in the Third War, his infamy reached unprecedented levels of fame. The Akatsuki recruits him for his efforts.

He is paired with Deidara, an annoying blonde whom he intensely dislikes, though the feeling is mutual. Not much is known about why they were paired together, but it may have been to balance each other's personalities.

8) Itachi

Itachi infiltrated the Akatsuki (Image via Naruto Anime)

Itachi was well aware of the price he had to pay to fulfill his duties and desires, so he chose to join the Akatsuki. After slaying his family, he had no other option but to join them, even if it was among the unsavory types.

Nevertheless, after he perished, Obito commented that Itachi would no longer interfere with their plans, so it seemed like he was trying to sabotage them from within.

9) Obito

Obito Uchiha had one goal in mind: to rid the world of all evil. He approached the Akatsuki with this idea in mind, yet he was initially turned away. However, they later went along with his plan of killing all the Tailed Beasts for a specific goal.

A genius in several things, Obito sought to change the world by seizing the throne of Akatsuki. No matter what obstacles he faced, he masqueraded as Tobi and Madara to enact his plans.

10) Hidan

Hidan is a creative psychopath (Image via Naruto Anime)

Hidan, a follower of Jashin and a practicer of human sacrifice, decides that the best course of action would be to join the Akatsuki. Hidan was enraged that his village became a tourist attraction and decided to kill the villagers after joining the Jason religion.

However, his murderous rage didn't stop as his murders increased to please Jashin and become immortal no matter what.

