Why did Sasori kill his friend in Naruto? Explained

In the vast and mesmerizing world of Naruto, a character stands out for his mysterious past and formidable skills: Sasori of the Red Sand. Also recognized as the puppet Master, he was a renowned shinobi from the Hidden Sand Village.

He gained fame for his expertise in puppetry, skillfully creating lifelike puppets infused with deadly poisons.

However, a tragic history was hidden beneath his calm demeanor, molding him into the ruthless individual he ultimately became. One of the defining moments in his life was the tragic fate of his friend Komushi. This event played a crucial role in shaping his dark and relentless persona.

Sasori's First Human Puppet: Komushi

Sasori killed Komushi to use his body as a prototype for his human puppe­t. During their youth in the anime, he and Komushi grew close. However, tragedy struck when Komushi lost his right arm while on border control duty. Sasori, in an act of kindness, provided him with a prosthetic limb. Sadly, after accidentally ingesting the prosthetic limb's poison, Komushi met an untimely demise.

Though deemed accidental by authorities, suspicions arose re­garding the Puppet Master's involvement in order to further his studies on human puppets using Komushi's body as a prototype. It is important to note that he did not intentionally kill Komushi; rather, he se­ized the opportunity presented by this unfortunate event to advance his research on human puppe­try.

His mastery of puppetry stemmed from his deep desire to craft puppets imbued with the memories and personalities of their original human counterparts. His conviction held that such an accomplishment would grant him everlasting life. Above all, his ultimate aspiration rested in crafting a puppet capable of serving as a surrogate for his own body, there­by securing immortality.

How did Sasori and Komushi become friends?

Komushi, a young shinobi from Sunagakure, served as a messenger for Chiyo. He possessed an enthusiastic and frie­ndly nature and desired the same recognition and admiration that his friend received for his unmatched puppetry skills.

Komushi shared a deep bond with him as they were best friends. However, during a border patrol mission, he sustained severe injuries, resulting in the loss of his arm.

In a remarkable act of friendship and skill, Sasori replaced it with a puppe­t limb. Tragically, Komushi accidentally consumed some deadly poison from the prosthetic and succumbed while Chiyo tried to rescue him.

Knowing that blame would fall on his friend's shoulders, Komushi's last wish was to spare his friend from responsibility for his own mistake.

What was the reason for the Puppet Master's pursuit of immortality?

Sasori's desire for immortality was driven by his desire to preserve his beauty. He believed that maintaining his youthful appearance was the epitome of artistry. At first glance, his reasons may appear superficial, as he sought permanence solely based on physical aesthetics.

However, there was a deeper motivation underlying his drastic decision to transform himself into a living puppet. His tragic past, marked by the loss of his parents at an early age and plagued by profound loneliness and emptiness, fed his longing for eternal existence.

In conclusion, Sasori killed Komushi to use his body as a prototype for his human puppe­t. Despite being close friends, he saw an opportunity in Komushi's demise to advance his studies on human puppets.

His expe­rtise in puppetry stemmed from his desire to create everlasting repre­sentations of individuals, capable of prese­rving their memories and personalities. He believed that this breakthrough could grant him eternal life.

