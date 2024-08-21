10 questions that the Jujutsu Kaisen ending likely won't answer

With the Jujutsu Kaisen ending fast approaching, the fanbase is thrilled and nervous regarding how the events will finally wrap up. Since the manga will wrap up soon, many fear that some of the plot lines and mysteries won't be fully fleshed out.

The creator of the Jujutsu Kaisen, Gege Akutami, did previously state that he intended to wrap up the series this year, but given the pace at which these last few chapters have been coming out, it's easy to believe the story will feel rushed.

While Yuji's fight against Sukuna is undoubtedly nearing its end, major questions remain over the characters' fates and other unfinished story arcs. Here are ten questions the Jujutsu Kaisen ending likely won't answer.

Trending

Disclaimer: This list is ranked in no particular order and contains the writer's opinions. Readers' discretion is advised.

What was the Gojo Clan’s role and 9 other questions that the Jujutsu Kaisen ending likely won't answer

1) ⁠What was Kenjaku’s ultimate plan?

Kenjaku as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Kenjaku's ultimate plan has been one of the most convoluted and elusive plot points in Jujutsu Kaisen. He manipulated many events and aimed at something unknown through the Culling Game.

The pace at which this manga has been moving toward its conclusion does not provide any scope for a well-defined explanation of his deeper motives or long-term objectives.

With the complexity of the plot and the mystery concerning the character of Kenjaku, the full scope of his plan may never be fully revealed in the Jujutsu Kaisen ending, and fans would be left with many lingering doubts.

2) Was Yuji's father, Jin Itadori, a jujutsu sorcerer?

Jin Itadori as seen in manga (Image via Viz Media)

Another question that the Jujutsu Kaisen ending might be unable to answer is whether or not Yuji's father, Jin Itadori, was a Jujutsu sorcerer. It was confirmed that Jin was the reincarnated twin brother of Sukuna. Originally, Sukuna ate him up before he was born.

While this was a major reveal, the story still hasn't clarified if Jin could use jujutsu powers or if he played a more active role in the sorcerer world. With the series barreling towards its end, this defining fact about Jin's past may be left wide open.

3) What is the true origin of Sukuna?

Sukuna as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Sukuna's origins remain unknown and become one of the most interesting open questions in Jujutsu Kaisen. As the manga is coming to an end, there's little room to explore Sukuna's lore, which is full of complexities deeply connected with the history of the curse and sorcery.

Although hints into his past and his role as the powerful curse might eventually join current plot lines, Yuji's battle with Sukuna may be prioritized over explaining his full origins. As such, this big part of Sukuna's character might not have a comprehensive resolution by Jujutsu Kaisen ending.

4) What did Gojo say to Geto before the latter's death?

Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

The complex relationship between Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto, from deep friendship to sworn enemies, was essential to the series. Their final battle showed an emotional depth, but the words Gojo shared with Geto are left unknown. This remains a mystery, heightening the enigma of those final scenes and demonstrating, more broadly, some of the larger unanswered questions of this series.

With the Jujutsu Kaisen ending approaching, this important detail most probably won't be revealed to fans, and it will be up to them to somehow figure out what Gojo's last message meant.

5) What was the Gojo Clan’s role

Young Satoru Gojo as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

The purpose of the Gojo Clan is another huge mystery associated with the world of Jujutsu Kaisen. It is arguably unlikely to have a definitive answer by the time the series concludes. Although the clan holds immense power, with Satoru Gojo being one of the strongest sorcerers, little has been discovered about the Gojo family.

The story is detailed with the Zenin and Kamo clans but barely goes into the Gojo clan, the dynamics, history, and other members apart from Satoru. This lack of information regarding the role of the clan and its impact on jujutsu society will leave fans with many questions about the Jujutsu Kaisen ending.

6) How was Sukuna previously defeated?

Sukuna as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

How Sukuna was defeated previously is a question the Jujutsu Kaisen ending probably won't answer adequately. With his great power and recent victories over some of the strongest modern sorcerers, like Gojo, his past remains a mystery.

Knowing who was able to defeat someone like Sukuna over 1000 years ago and how they managed it would have added an interesting layer to the story. However, because of the apparent rush to wrap up all remaining plot lines, the actual historical defeat of Sukuna will most likely remain a mystery.

7) What did the Gojo and Zenin clans fight over in ancient times?

Naoya Zenin as seen in manga (Image via Viz Media)

The clash between the Gojo and Zenin clans remains mostly blurred and fragmented from a long-forgotten past in Jujutsu Kaisen. Although some words have been dropped about the depth of rivalry, not much has been done in the series to explore the root of their conflict.

As the story approaches its conclusion, there may no longer be the physical space to fill in the details of this historical grudge. In the Jujutsu Kaisen ending, the perfect explanation of why these two powerful clans have been so aggressively opposed to one another and how this feeds into the current events within the manga may never be explained.

8) Why and how did Kenjaku take over Yuji's mother?

Kaori Itadori as seen in manga (Image via Viz Media)

One of the questions that will possibly remain unanswered in the Jujutsu Kaisen ending is the reason and method by which Kenjaku possessed Yuji's mother. While it has been revealed that it was Kenjaku in Kaori Itadori's body, the manga has not yet explained why and how he did it.

Although Kaori was possessed by Kenjaku, the roots of this possession and his reasons for doing so, especially considering her presumed death before Yuji's birth, are left ambiguous.

How Kenjaku's actions affected Yuji to become Sukuna's vessel remains similarly unclear. With the series about to end, these crucial bits of information will never be expanded on.

9) What are the full consequences of the Culling Game on the world?

Yuji Itadori as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

The Jujutsu Kaisen ending could not fully resolve the aftermath of the Culling Game on the world since it was an event on a large scale and one with complex effects. This affair of the Culling Game was so large that it would have had a huge dent in both the Jujutsu and non-Jujutsu worlds.

However, as the story is wrapping up, there may not be much space left for an in-depth look at its social and political implications and how this game changed the world. This means that the Culling Game's more long-lasting effects, or the fallout, will thus remain fairly nebulous or even fully absent when the series wraps up.

10) What is Uraume’s backstory and role in Sukuna’s life?

Uraume as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Where Uraume came from and what kind of relationship they shared with Sukuna will likely remain among the unanswered questions by the Jujutsu Kaisen ending. Uraume has been Sukuna's faithful believer since the Heian era.

Regardless of their long service and prominent presence within the flashbacks, the full extent of Uraume's origin and relationship with Sukuna has yet to be detailed. As the manga enters its final stages, it seems unlikely that these mysterious areas of Uraume's past will ever be covered in complete detail.

Final thoughts

Gege Akutami's manga is set to end in 5 more chapters, with the last issue expected to be released on September 30, 2024. Hence, fans are at the edge of their seats for the resolution of a bundle of complex storylines. However, regardless of the excitement, there is concern that certain critical questions might be left out.

With such a pace in the storyline and the series reaching its conclusion, there is less space to cover complex details. Some of the ultimate questions, such as Kenjaku's last plan, Sukuna's real origin, and what Gojo and Geto said to each other at the end, might not be fully explored.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback