Jujutsu Kaisen: Kenjaku has to come back from "the dead" to resolve the biggest Geto mystery

Jujutsu Kaisen is nearing its conclusion in the manga and while the excitement within the fandom is still fairly strong, there are still a lot of plot points that need to be addressed. Many of these include Kenjaku, one of the main antagonists in the series. As most manga readers know by now, he was murdered by Yuta Okkotsu after Kenjaku fought Takaba and there is no confirmation whether the villain has survived this.

Therefore, while it seems that Kenjaku will not return to Jujutsu Kaisen, there are some questions regarding his character that need to be addressed. Some of the biggest examples include what will happen with the merger, the comments about his will being passed on, why he chose the Itadori family to create a Sukuna vessel, and, perhaps the most interesting, how he took over the body of Suguru Geto.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Jujutsu Kaisen has not explained how Kenjaku managed to take over Suguru Geto's body

Currently, with 256 manga chapters published, there is no real explanation of how Kenjaku managed to find Suguru Geto's dead body and get hold of it. Geto was defeated by Yuta Okkotsu and ultimately killed by Satoru Gojo at the end of volume 0 in the manga but the story never really showed how Kenjaku found the body or so many elements that he needed to know to make that happen.

Kenjaku told Gojo in Shibuya, right before the latter was sealed, that he didn't ask Shoko Ioiri to properly check Geto's body, but the story never explains how the villain knew that. Furthermore, it was never confirmed how Kenjaku found out about Geto's death or how he managed to break through to find the body, which is important to know because most plot points of the series take place because of this event.

The most likely explanation is that Kenjaku was interested in Geto's body for a long time because of his Cursed Technique and kept an eye on him, although this involves having other people following the rogue sorcerer. It has never been confirmed in the story and is mere fan speculation, which is why there is an element of frustration regarding author Gege Akutami not explaining this event.

The role of Kenjaku in the story

Jujutsu Kaisen wouldn't be the same story without the input of Kenjaku since he was the one starting most of the important plot points. He was the one who birthed Yuji Itadori by taking over his mother's body, sealed Satoru Gojo, created the Culling Games thanks to Suguru Geto's body and Mahito's Cursed Technique, and planned several other plot points that have become instrumental in the story.

Furthermore, he stands out from most shonen antagonists because he was not overly powerful to the point where he could defeat the main cast easily. Even though Kenjaku was very strong, he had to rely on plans and strategies to take out the major threats to his plan, such as Satoru Gojo. This makes his way of doing things a lot more compelling since he was a very intelligent schemer.

Final thoughts

The Jujutsu Kaisen series has never fully explained how Kenjaku took over Suguru Geto's body, which the story needs to address because of the ramifications this event had on the plot. However, there is a very good chance that the manga will not touch that topic in the coming chapters.

