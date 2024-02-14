Jujutsu Kaisen: Did Kenjaku plan Toji's fight against Gojo and Geto?

Jujutsu Kaisen has one of the most significant arcs in the entire series in the Hidden Inventory storyline, which focuses on the past of Satoru Gojo and his connection with the character of Suguru Geto. In that regard, if there is a character who had a very significant role in the entire story, it is Toji Fushiguro, the main antagonist of the arc and the one whose actions defined a lot of plot points in the manga.

In that regard, a recent question in the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom is whether Kenjaku, the centuries-old sorcerer who took over Geto's body, was the one who planned the Toji fight. After all, Kenjaku managed to fulfill most of his goals thanks to Geto's body and his Cursed Technique, so it makes a lot of sense that he, the ever-present planner, had manipulated events to get the outcome he wanted.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Exploring the possibility that Kenjaku planned the Toji fight to get Suguru Geto's body in Jujutsu Kaisen

Geto in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie and Kenjaku in the manga (Image via MAPPA and Shueisha).

There is a new Jujutsu Kaisen theory suggesting that Kenjaku planned for Toji Fushiguro to fight Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto to get the latter's body. The reason for this is that Geto's Cursed Technique, which focuses on him absorbing Curses and using them to his benefit, ultimately proves essential for Kenjaku's plans for the Culling Game and creates a new reality for sorcerers.

While Kenjaku gained a reputation for being a very prominent planner and had centuries of strategies to get his goals going, the truth of the matter is that this theory is too far-fetched. It is true that Kenjaku wanted Geto's body since it was very useful to him but there is no evidence that he planned the conflict between Toji and Geto and Gojo.

Toji was hired to take the life of Riko Amanai, the Star Plasma Vessel, and there is nothing in the source material that indicates that Kenjaku had anything to do with it. It also has to be said that Kenjaku took Geto's body ten years after the events of the Hidden Inventory arc, so there is a very good chance that the villain found out about Suguru and his Cursed Technique during that time frame.

The importance of the Hidden Inventory arc

The three main characters of the Hidden Inventory arc (Image via MAPPA).

The Hidden Inventory arc was essential to understanding several different events in the Jujutsu Kaisen, such as Satoru Gojo's motivation to become a teacher and improve Jujutsu society, more about Megumi Fushiguro's family origins, and Suguru Geto's fall from grace. Of course, a lot of these situations stem from the death of Riko Amanai, the Star Plasma Vessel, and her being murdered by the mercenary Toji Fushiguro.

The element of Toji's influence can't be understated since it led to a lot of chaos in the series, including Gojo becoming a teacher, Master Tengen not having a body as a vessel, and Geto becoming a Jujutsu terrorist, leading eventually to Kenjaku getting his body. In many ways, Toji is one of the most prominent characters in the series when it comes to plot relevance and influence.

Final thoughts

There is a Jujutsu Kaisen theory that suggests that Kenjaku could have planned the events of Toji Fushiguro's battle with Suguru Geto and Satoru Gojo in the Hidden Inventory arc. However, there is no evidence in the source material that could prove that to be the case, especially considering that Kenjaku took over Geto's body ten years later.