Jujutsu Kaisen's Mahoraga is a treehopper in real-life and it's hilarious

Mahoraga is one of the strongest shikigami in Jujutsu Kaisen, who has a fanbase of his own because of his fight against the King of Curses during the Shibuya arc.

The fight was a grand experience like any other fight in the series as it involves the King of Curses going all out and using every possible way to overshadow the shikigami's cursed technique. Eventually, Sukuna cracked the code and defeated the Shikigami with ease.

On an amusing note, there could be a possible inspiration for this shikigami. An X user shared the image of an insect species claiming it bears resemblance to the shikigami's body structure, especially the eight-handled wheel that rotates above him.

Disclaimer: Any opinions expressed in this article solely belong to the author.

Fans react to the insect that supposedly resembles Mahoraga from Jujutsu Kaisen

The Brazilian treehopper is a species of plant-eating insect famous for its unusual body shape. The insect has globular appendages emerging from its neck region which, according to the researchers, have a purpose they are not aware of. But they speculate that they are a protector against predators.

These appendages bear an odd resemblance to one of the shikigami of the Ten Shadow Technique, the Eight-Handled Sword Divergent Sila Divine General Mahoraga. The shikigami possesses an eight-handled wheel rotating above his head which is the main reason behind its cursed technique.

After witnessing a new cursed technique, the shikigami's eight-handled wheel starts rotating and once a rotation is completed, the shikigami adapts to that cursed technique. Moreover, the shikigami's overall body shape also resembles the unusual insect with wings popping out of his face.

Reaction from fans to the shikigami-like insect

Mahoraga as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Fans admitted that even if this insect was the real shikigami, they would have been scared of it due to its creepy spider-like looks. Moreover, some fans studied the insect deeply and related its appendages' function to the adaptability function of the shikigami.

Lastly, fans couldn't hold back and appreciated the greatness of Gege Akutami who inspired such a strong character from a mere insect, considering this insect is actually an inspiration for the shikigami.

"If megumi summoned something like this I’d just run away that’s terrifying" a fan said

"Was just thinking the thing on its head was a fungus, but it's actually a part of its body... which might have been used to mimic fungus, so I was technically right?" another fan said

"Jujutsu Kaisen in real life. Ahhh! We are cooked by Gege now." another one said

Final thoughts

Mahoraga as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The shikigami is actually based on a race of Buddhist deities, but the character design of this beast could be inspired by this insect considering how much they resemble each other.

