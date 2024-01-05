Jujutsu Kaisen: Does Megumi summon Mahoraga again after Shibuya? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen has a lot of interesting concepts and ideas, and Megumi Fushiguro constantly trying to summon Mahoraga is perhaps a great insight into his mindset. The character often tried to summon the ultimate Shikigami before the Shibuya Incident arc but failed to do so, which is why the creature's entrance into that storyline was so celebrated by many fans.

Mahoraga received a lot of plaudits during the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, and many fans have begun to wonder if Megumi summons this Shikigami afterward in the story. Well, the answer is a bit more complicated than what people might think, as there are some major spoilers that need to be taken into account here.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Explaining if Megumi Fushiguro summons Mahoraga again in Jujutsu Kaisen after the Shibuya Incident arc

The simple answer is no. Megumi Fushiguro doesn't summon Mahoraga ever again in the Jujutsu Kaisen series, or at least until this point in the story, with 246 official chapters being released thus far. A straightforward reason for this is that Megumi learned his lesson after the events in Shibuya and realized that Shikigami's power was too risky to use again, so he decided to stop using it.

However, the technicality is that Mahoraga is summoned two more times in the story by Ryomen Sukuna once the latter takes control of Megumi's body. The legendary Shikigami was summoned during the Culling Games arc when the King of Curses was fighting Yorozu and was called once more during the battle with Satoru Gojo in the Shinjuku Showdown arc.

Mahoraga had the reputation of being a Shikigami so strong and unreliable that no sorcerer of the Zen'in clan had managed to tame him. However, it is worth pointing out that Sukuna achieved this during the two times he summoned the creature, which proved to be very important for his victory over Satoru Gojo, using Mahoraga's ability to adapt to find a hole in the sorcerer's Infinity and use it to kill him.

Megumi and his connection with Mahoraga

Mahoraga in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. (Image via MAPPA)

Megumi Fushiguro and his constant desire to summon Mahoraga across the Jujutsu Kaisen series has reached the point of becoming a meme in the fandom at this point. While it doesn't make sense at first why a sorcerer with the lack of experience Megumi has would be so willing to summon a Shikigami no one has managed to control, a deeper analysis has a logical explanation.

The real reason is that Megumi has no true self-worth and doesn't care about dying if he can help others, but the series doesn't present it as a virtue and is rather a flaw that he needs to overcome.

Megumi doesn't believe in himself and is willing to throw his life away if it means helping others, which often leads to him making the worst possible decision, and that is summoning a creature that could potentially hurt those he cares about.

Many Jujutsu Kaisen fans have pointed out that Megumi feels like an incomplete character, and the manga's final stretch failed to give him the development he deserved.

This is a common complaint about the series as a whole: a lot of characters have a lot of interesting concepts and potential for a lot of fascinating directions, but they are often sidelined or killed, which leads to a lack of satisfying conclusions.

Final thoughts

Megumi Fushiguro doesn't summon Mahoraga ever again after the Shibuya Incident arc in Jujutsu Kaisen. However, there is the technicality that Ryomen Sukuna did summon the Shikigami twice after he took control of Megumi's body.