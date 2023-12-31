Jujutsu Kaisen: The aftermath of the Shibuya Incident, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season has officially ended, and it was a wild ride that surprised many people worldwide, with the Shibuya Incident arc in particular being extremely well-received. Furthermore, one of the most notorious elements of this arc was the consequences, with a lot of characters taken down and the bad guys seemingly having the upper hand at the moment.

There are also a lot of pressing issues that are going to be developed in the upcoming season of Jujutsu Kaisen, although it is also prevalent to discuss the new status quo of the series.

The Shibuya Incident arc changed many things in the series moving forward. It is important to discuss what happened, why it happened, and how those situations affected several characters of the main cast in the story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Explaining the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident arc in Jujutsu Kaisen

To claim that the Shibuya Incident arc had huge repercussions in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe and the story itself would be an understatement. What started as a plan by Kenjaku and the Disaster Curses to seal Satoru Gojo so he wouldn't interfere with their plans ended up becoming an entire incident. As the name of the arc suggests, a lot of people died, and the status quo changed drastically.

For starters, Gojo was sealed, so the sorcerers' trump card was taken away, leveling the playing field greatly. One of the Disaster Curses, Mahito, killed two major characters in Nobara Kugisaki and Nanami Kento. While also severing one of the hands of one of the most promising Jujutsu sorcerers, Aoi Todo, he ended his career in this area.

Furthermore, during his battle with Choso, Yuji Itadori passed out and was given several of Sukuna's fingers by another Disaster Curse, Jogo. This resulted in Sukuna taking over the boy's body, killing two of Suguru Geto's former allies, murdering Jogo in combat, and eventually killing thousands of people in Shibuya while turning the entire place into a warzone.

The current state of affairs in the series

Another major revelation was that Suguru Geto wasn't the one leading the Disaster Curses but rather a centuries-old sorcerer named Kenjaku who took over his body and Cursed Technique. He absorbed Mahito at the end of the arc to use his now-fully developed Idle Transfiguration ability to kick-start the Culling Games.

So the current state of affairs of the series shows Kenjaku having the upper hand as Gojo is out of the picture, several sorcerers were killed, and now he has Mahito's powers.

Kenjaku and Yuji in recent episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA).

Furthermore, Yuki Tsukumo, one of the four Special Grade sorcerers, arrived at the scene with the Kyoto class to save Yuji and the surviving sorcerers. It was also revealed that Choso has switched sides, informing Itadori that they are brothers, which is down to Kenjaku's experiments and manipulations. This added another layer of complexity to the plot at the moment.

The final episode also showed the return of Yuta Okkotsu, who most anime-only viewers probably saw for the first in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie as the story's protagonist. Yuta has been tasked with the mission of killing Yuji Itadori due to the actions Sukuna committed in Shibuya, which is going to be one of the major plot points during the third season of Jujutsu Kaisen.

The playing field has changed greatly since the Culling Games arc was announced and confirmed to take place in the anime. Several characters on both sides, including Nobara, Nanami, Naobito Zen'in, Todo, and the entirety of the Disaster Curses, have been taken down, with Todo surviving but unable to fight.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 was perhaps one of the biggest and most successful anime productions in recent memory, cementing the series as perhaps the most popular at the moment. And considering the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident arc, most anime-only viewers can't wait for the next season.