Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege Akutami made Mahoraga a "plot device" for Megumi to shine

Mahoraga is one of the strongest shikigami, if not the strongest, in Jujutsu Kaisen. He could be summoned through someone who possesses the Ten Shadows cursed technique, which in the series was Fushigoro Megumi.

He was summoned during the Shibuya arc by Megumi after he couldn't fight Shigemo due to his injured body. The characteristic feature of Mahoraga was that throughout history, no sorcerer had been able to tame it to his desire, and as expected, so couldn't Megumi, who was sent flying as soon as Mahoraga arrived.

With such an overpowered trump card in his arsenal, this could have also been why Sukuna was so adamant about using Megumi's body as his next vessel. However, Mahoraga could also be a plot device for Megumi, which was needed to continue the plot and make Megumi shine as one of the strongest characters in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series and has the author's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Mahoraga could just be buff for Megumi to move the plot forward

Megumi as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Fushigoro Megumi is one of the protagonists of Jujutsu Kaisen and the son of Toji Fushigoro. He was introduced in the first episode/chapter of the series as he was assigned to retrieve the special-grade cursed item, one of Sukuna's fingers. He met Itadori, the series' main protagonist, during this mission.

Megumi inherited the cursed technique of the Zennin clan (as Toji originally belonged to the Zennin clan), the Ten Shadow Technique. This technique allowed Megumi to summon 10 kinds of shinigami who helped Megumi in different battles. Megumi has showcased all 10 shikigami of his technique throughout the series. He can also use these shikigami in different variations.

One of the shinigami of the Ten Shadow technique is the Eight-Handled Sword Divergent Sila Divine General Mahoraga. This shikigami is characterized by its berserk nature as it couldn't be controlled by any wielder of the Ten Shadow Technique in history.

Megumi summoning Mahoraga (Image via MAPPA)

During the Shibuya arc, this shikigami was summoned against Haruta Shigemo because Megumi had no power left to fight. He summoned Mahoraga and was sent flying as soon as the shinigami arrived.

The powers of this shikigami revolve around his ability to adapt to any cursed technique after getting hit with it, due to which he was able to adapt to Gojo Satoru's Infinity in the battle of the strongest.

Mahoraga as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Fans of the series argue that Megumi having access to Mahoraga could be one of the most random things. The Ten Shadows inform his cursed technique all have the appearance of animals, whereas Mahoraga is a humanoid giant.

Moreover, Mahoraga being a part of the Ten Shadows doesn't make sense, as the power difference between him and the other shadows is considerably high. This has fans thinking that Gege only gave Megumi this buff so that he could fit well in the protagonist trio of Jujutsu Kaisen (with Itadori Yuji and Kugisaki Nobara), making him one of the strongest characters of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Final thoughts

The Ten Shadow Technique's Well's Unknown Abyss (Image via MAPPA)

This is a fan opinion article, and opinions vary for every fan. Yes, Mahoraga is a strange addition to Megumi's normal set of shikigami, which he has to combine in battle. For instance, the Well's Unknown Abyss utilizes the shinigami Nue and Toad. In their comparison, Mahoraga is a being of its own that is overpowered and cannot be controlled.

However, his role in the battle of the strongest made him a key aspect of the plotline of the series (not a plot device), as Sukuna could have only won against Gojo due to Mahoraga's adaptation ability. So, take this article with a grain of salt and only for entertainment purposes.

Related Links

Jujutsu Kaisen's Mahoraga was overhyped and the plot proves it

5 Jujutsu Kaisen characters who can defeat Mahoraga

Jujutsu Kaisen: Why did Megumi summon Mahoraga in Shibuya arc

Jujutsu Kaisen: Mahoraga's latest appearance leaves both Gojo and Sukuna with glaring death flags