Gege Akutami could be setting up Jujutsu Kaisen for an Attack on Titan style ending, and Sukuna's fingers are the key

Earlier this week, anime and manga fans all over the world were shocked upon learning that Jujutsu Kaisen's mangaka, Gege Akutami, had decided to end his series on September 30, 2024. This would mean that after the release of the upcoming chapter 267 on August 26, 2024, the beloved battle shonen would have only 4 chapters left till its conclusion.

As the series rapidly approaches its end, Jujutsu Kaisen fans have been driving themselves crazy trying to figure out just how Akutami plans on wrapping up the Shinjuku Showdown arc, as well as deliver a satisfying epilogue in such a short amount of time.

Among all the outlandish theories circulating in the fandom regarding the series finale, one particular theory on a popular Jujutsu Kaisen subreddit stood out, which suggested that Akutami could be setting up his series for an Attack on Titan style ending, which could be connected to Sukuna's fingers.

How Gege Akutami could use Sukuna's fingers to give Jujutsu Kaisen an Attack on Titan style ending

The tree underneath which Eren Yeager was buried (image via MAPPA)

Although the Attack on Titan finale left almost the entire fandom in a pool of tears, a specific part of its ending sequence caught the attention of a lot of people on social media.

As fans may remember, Mikasa Ackerman buried Eren Yeager's head under a tree back in their homeland of Paradis Island, which poetically became her final resting place as well.

The ending sequence then showcased the tree living through not just decades or centuries, but maybe even thousands of years into the future. Later, in the concluding moments of the series, a young boy and his dog were seen entering the enormous tree where Eren was buried, after the rest of the world was apparently destroyed in a war.

This was a brilliant yet subtle full-circle moment crafted by Hajime Isayama, since this scene quite literally mirrored the exact way in which the founder, Ymir, originally received her Titan powers.

Almost two thousand years prior to the original timeline of the series, Ymir was said to have taken shelter under an enormous tree while being hunted by the Eldians. There, she came into contact with the Hallucigenia, the being that granted her the Power of the Titans and access to the Path.

This was certainly a fascinating way to end a series as thought-provoking and impactful as Attack of Titan, as it left fans guessing whether the boy who entered inside the tree where Eren was buried would somehow be the next person to inherit the Titan Powers.

Taking the Attack on Titan ending into consideration, a user named u/Mikko-- on the r/Jujutsufolk community of the popular social media platform Reddit came up with an intriguing theory.

The user started off their theory by saying that although Sukuna's fingers were stated to be indestructible cursed objects right from the get-go, many still assumed that they were digested upon consumption.

However, this notion was refuted during the Shinjuku Showdown arc, where the King of Curses was seen vomiting out his fingers from his body and consuming them right afterwards in order to increase his durability after suffering direct damage to his soul from Yuji's Soul Strikes.

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (image via MAPPA)

As per the user's theory, Sukuna's fingers are objects that cannot be directly consumed, but rather they serve as an indestructible catalyst to his power, with the only way of utilizing them is by having them in one's system.

The user then suggested a scenario where, after Sukuna is dead and presumably buried, the fingers remain inside of him until his body fully decomposes. After that, they could simply remain buried wherever Sukuna would be buried due to their indestructible nature for a long time before someone somehow stumbles upon them again.

An argument could be made that whenever a source of a power dies, the said power ceases to exist, which could also apply to Sukuna and his fingers. That said, the user noted that Sukuna was theoretically dead for about a thousand years, during which time the fingers retained their power.

Sukuna's fingers as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (image via MAPPA)

The user concluded their theory by proposing an ambiguous ending, where Sukuna's fingers would be buried along with him and eventually be forgotten by the world in the near future.

However, since the fingers wouldn't technically be destroyed, there would be a possibility of someone discovering the fingers somehow at some point in time, which would lead to the King of Curses wreaking havoc on the world once again. It should also be noted that if Akutami decides to go down this route for the Jujutsu Kaisen finale, it would be a subtle yet great homage to Attack on Titan's ending.

That said, leaving Sukuna's fingers buried in the ground without ensuring they could never be discovered by humanity would be both careless and downright nonsensical on the part of the remaining Jujutsu sorcerers. Therefore, this theory is unlikely to come true, as it would suggest that the threat of Sukuna would never truly cease to exist.

