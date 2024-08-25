7 better ways Jujutsu Kaisen could have brought Nobara back than what Akutami did

Nobara's return in Jujutsu Kaisen has been one of the longest-running theories in the fandom, even predating the numerous "Gojo's return" theories. Although Nobara's return was previously considered a minor possibility by most fans due to her "nearly dying" from Mahito's Idle Transfiguration in the Shibuya Incident arc, chapter 267 solidified her return.

Given that Jujutsu Kaisen will be ending with chapter 271, many fans have expressed how Nobara's return could have been handled better by Gege Akutami. Considering the significant events after the Shibuya Incident arc, it is possible to identify some of the best points in the story where Nobara could have returned to build up her role in the fight more effectively.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256, and 6 other points in the story that would've been better for Nobara's reintroduction

1) Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256

Megumi as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Chapter 256 provided the first glimpse of Megumi inside Sukuna and confirmed the latter's status, along with the solidification of the separation between Sukuna and Megumi’s souls.

Nobara could have returned soon after the conversation between Yuji and Megumi to launch a joint attack on Sukuna’s soul. This would have been one of the ideal points for Nobara’s return, as her soul-targeting ability would have become viable to hurt Sukuna alone while leaving Megumi’s soul intact.

2) Perfect Preparation arc

Maki as shown in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The Perfect Preparation arc was a brief but impactful arc, with Maki receiving her character growth and ascending to a power level similar to Toji. This arc also introduced Hakari and included Yaga’s death.

It could have been used to build up Nobara’s return by sharing glimpses or mentions of Nobara recovering, which would have served as another mystery to be solved during the later arcs.

3) Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251

Yuta as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Yuta using Cleave on Sukuna was a highlight within the fandom after chapter 251, with many believing that Yuta had consumed Sukuna’s last remaining finger. Yuji’s soul-targeting abilities and Dismantle were not revealed at this point in the story, and the entire situation was a web of mysteries waiting to be unveiled.

Nobara’s return during this time could have made the mystery even more intricate, building up to Yuji using Dismantle to reveal the existence of the final finger and Yuji’s transformation into a pseudo-Sukuna.

4) Culling Games arc

Yuji and Megumi as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The Culling Games arc was one of the most eventful arcs in the story, with multiple characters receiving power-ups and introductions. Yuji and Megumi experienced significant character growth in their fights against Higuruma and Reggie Star.

A similar approach could have been taken with Nobara, as Gege could have built up her overall power level and significance in the story through her introduction during this arc.

5) Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259

Sukuna as shown in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Chapter 259 was inarguably one of the most impactful moments for Yuji and the entire cast, as Sukuna used his “Fuga” to decimate a huge area, including Choso and Yuji. While Choso’s death did help Gege break down Yuji’s character for his eventual awakening, Nobara using her Soul Resonance to interrupt Sukuna’s strongest attack would have increased her overall impact.

It would have also left room for her to attack and harm Sukuna multiple times.

6) Gojo vs Sukuna timeskip

Gojo as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Gojo was unleashed in chapter 221 and promptly challenged Sukuna with their fight starting in chapter 223. Although there is only a one-chapter gap between these two events, the actual timeskip within the story spanned multiple weeks, with chapter 222 featuring a training montage of the sorcerers.

Nobara’s mysterious return during these chapters could have built up her recovery and future role in the fight while also setting the stage for a comeback by the sorcerers later in the fight.

This return would have been a soft reintroduction, providing time for an explanation of Nobara’s return while adding layers to the intrigue around Sukuna’s final finger.

7) After Higuruma's death

Higuruma as shown in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Higuruma’s death was one of the most impactful turning points in the Sukuna fight, with many characters appearing simultaneously to confront Sukuna. It also marked Yuta’s entry into the battlefield and a two-way assault on Sukuna by Yuta and Yuji.

While this was solidified as a desperate attempt and one of the first layers of Yuta’s plan against Sukuna, Nobara’s return alongside Yuta’s entry would have been much more impactful.

It would have solidified the entire plan as a desperate measure, filled with multiple layers of techniques and deception. Nobara’s return during this period would have also given Gege more time to flesh out her overall role and impact on the fight.

Final thoughts

Nobara's return was revealed in chapter 267 with her finally using the soul resonance remotely to attack Sukuna. While there are only four more chapters left in the story, it is possible that Nobara's return receives more explanation in the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 which will be released on August 25, 2024.

