Yuta Okkotsu returning to the Jujutsu Kaisen cover after 27 volumes has fans shouting in joy

Yuta Okkotsu cemented himself as one of Jujutsu Kaisen's best and most powerful characters in the Shinjuku Showdown arc. He proved his worth by not only getting rid of Kenjaku permanently and creating multiple backup plans to face Sukuna in the event of Satoru Gojo's death, but he also volunteered to quite literally sacrifice his own humanity by taking over his beloved mentor's corpse, just so that he could put the King of Curses to rest.

As such, a vast majority of the fandom is now finally viewing him in a positive light, after consistently downplaying his capabilities a few months back. In fact, Yuta finally appearing on the recently released cover of Jujutsu Kaisen volume 28, had his fans crying tears of joy on social media and celebrating his first appearance on a cover after 27 volumes.

Jujutsu Kaisen volume 28 cover features the long-awaited return of Yuta Okkotsu

Yuta Okkotsu's first appearance on a Jujutsu Kaisen volume cover was back in December 4, 2018, when volume 0 of the manga was released. In spite of being one of the series' most popular characters, Yuta never appeared on a volume cover ever again, whereas characters like Satoru Gojo, Ryomen Sukuna, Kenjaku, and even Mahito appeared on more than one cover.

Given that the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has been announced to be ending on September 30, 2024, fans have been pleading with the mangaka, Gege Akutami, to give Yuta one last volume cover before the series reaches its end.

Fortunately for fans, their prayers were seemingly answered, as the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen volume 28 cover was recently released on social media - and it featured Yuta Okkotsu on the cover.

Fans were obviously overjoyed upon witnessing the beloved character finally make a reappearance on the cover of Jujutsu Kaisen volume 28, which is set to be released in Japan on October 4, 2024. The 28th volume will consist of chapters 246-254, and will likely be the third last volume of the manga, given that a typical volume consists of 8 chapters in total.

Seeing Yuta finally get his second volume cover is something that fans have been wishing for for a long time, especially since his chances of surviving the Shinjuku Showdown arc are extremely slim. He was last seen in chapter 263, where the effects of his Copy technique finally gave out, leaving him trapped inside Satoru Gojo's body.

Given the manga will have 4 more chapters left following the official release of chapter 267, fans can only hope that Akutami manages to provide a satisfactory ending to the ongoing arc, as well as to the remaining characters. That said, out of whoever would be left standing after Sukuna's imminent demise, Yuta's chances of getting a happy ending seem pretty bleak.

How fans reacted to the Jujutsu Kaisen volume 28 cover

As one would expect, seeing Yuta return on the cover of the upcoming volume 28 made fans ecstatic. A lot of them cried tears of joy on X and expressed their gratitude to Akutami for fulfilling their wish.

"MY GOAT LOOKS AMAZING GOD DAMNNNN", wrote one fan.

"HE LOOKS SO PRETTYYY", wrote another.

"Yuta Okkotsu taking center stage! Can't wait to see what's inside", another chimed in.

On the other hand, some even wondered whether it was actually Gojo in Yuta's body on the volume 28 cover, especially due to the confidence radiating from the latter.

"This gotta be gojo in yutas body why he got so much aura", one fan claimed.

"He has really come a long way to look this confident now...", said one fan.

"Gege dont miss on the volume covers", said another.

