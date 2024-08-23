10 Jujutsu Kaisen plotlines Gege Akutami has to tie up before the manga ends in September 2024

Jujutsu Kaisen plotlines and how they will end are the talk of the town since it was announced that author Gege Akutami will conclude the story in five chapters. Therefore, this gives a clear indication of how much time the mangaka has to end the story, and it means that several plotlines have to be addressed before it concludes.

It has been a running criticism that several Jujutsu Kaisen plotlines have been underdeveloped or even downright ignored during the vast majority of the story, which is why Gege Akutami needs to deal with them to give fans a satisfying conclusion. So, these are the ten most important plotlines that need to be completed before the series' conclusion.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

10 Jujutsu Kaisen plotlines that Gege Akutami has to complete before the series ends in September

1) Sukuna's defeat (or victory)

The most important among Jujutsu Kaisen plotlines at the moment (Image via MAPPA)

There is no denying that this is the most prominent among Jujutsu Kaisen plotlines because Ryomen Sukuna is the main villain of the series. Furthermore, the entirety of the final arc has been centered on the sorcerers trying to defeat him, with several characters dying in the process.

In that regard, Gege Akutami has to find a satisfying conclusion for this battle, whether is Sukuna losing or winning at the end of the series. However, the most important part of this situation is that it is a logical ending, especially considering how the King of Curses has managed to deal with every single thing the sorcerers have thrown at him.

2) The Merger

The merger is one of the most important and key Jujutsu Kaisen plotlines (Image via MAPPA)

Kenjaku set up the Culling Games to store Cursed Energy at a specific place and use Tengen and Mahito's powers to create the merger, which is bound to be the creation of something quite monstrous. However, now that it has been confirmed that this series only has five chapters left, the idea of what the merger will be is hard to gauge.

Be that as it may, there is no denying that this is one of the main Jujutsu Kaisen plotlines, and there is a general curiosity in the fandom regarding what this merger will be. In that regard, Gege Akutami will have to address the nature of the merger or perhaps he might have the sorcerers stopping it before it can be executed.

3) Kenjaku's will

Kenjaku's final words still need to be addressed (Image via MAPPA)

Yuta Okkotsu, along with the help of the comedian Takaba, managed to take Kenjaku's life but the latter's final words were about his will being carried on. However, as of this writing, this is one of those Jujutsu Kaisen plotlines that hasn't been completed and a lot of fans still don't know what he meant by that.

There is a strong argument to be made that his will is the merger and could be the end result of centuries of experiments he carried. However, the truth of the matter hasn't been addressed and there is no certainty of what Kenjaku meant, so it would be useful if this was clarified.

4) Uraume vs. Hakari

Arguably one of the most wasted Jujutsu Kaisen plotlines (Image via MAPPA)

There is no denying that among Jujutsu Kaisen plotlines, very few have been as wasted as Kinji Hakari's battle with Uraume, Ryomen Sukuna's second in command. In fact, this fight has been so ignored by Gege Akutami that it has become a running meme within the community.

However, this battle has to be addressed before the series' conclusion and there is a very good chance that it will not get the attention it deserves. If that eventually happens, it is a disservice to both characters, especially because they didn't have a lot of opportunities to shine in the series.

5) Yuta's state in Gojo's body

Yuta Okkotsu in Satoru Gojo's body as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Gege Akutami surprised a lot of people when it was revealed that Yuta Okkotsu took over Satoru Gojo's body after the latter died fighting against Ryomen Sukuna. However, while Yuta, in this state, managed to save Yuji Itadori and Aoi Todo from the King of Curses, there is no denying that his contributions thus far have been somewhat underwhelming.

Furthermore, the story also has to explain what happened to him since he passed out after a few minutes of using Gojo's body. While it was already established that he only had five minutes in this state, the author has to explain what happened to him and whether he died or stayed alive.

6) Megumi Fushiguro's future

Megumi arguably has one of the most important Jujutsu Kaisen plotlines (Image via MAPPA)

Chapter 266 of the manga had a very prominent moment for pending Jujutsu Kaisen plotlines as Megumi Fushiguro began to fight back against Sukuna. The King of Curses had taken over the young sorcerer's body and managed to break the latter's spirit, which is why this plot point is so important moving forward.

However, when considering that Sukuna is in Megumi's body, there is a very good chance that they could die together. Yuji Itadori wants to save his friend and defeat Sukuna once and for all, so this predicament is a major plot point that has to be resolved in the story.

7) The state of Jujutsu society

Suguru Geto as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

This might be one of the most complex Jujutsu Kaisen plotlines and one that is very unlikely to be addressed in a satisfying manner before the story's conclusion. That is because author Gege Akutami has often struggled with elements such as world-building in this manga, and the future of Jujutsu society might be too late to develop in a way that can please a lot of people.

It has been stated time and time again that Jujutsu society has influenced and corrupted a lot of people, with the example of Suguru Geto's insanity being very prominent. The story starts with Satoru Gojo wanting to create a better society, but there is no denying that Akutami ignored this plot point and is a bit too late for this to be developed in a satisfying manner.

8) A Heian era flashback

Sukuna's past might be one of the most interesting Jujutsu Kaisen plotlines (Image via MAPPA)

Perhaps one of the most interesting Jujutsu Kaisen plotlines and one that might never be developed is Ryomen Sukuna's past. A lot of people would have wanted a Heian-era flashback to show how he became the King of Curses and why he chose to seal himself in his fingers to come back to life in a different era.

This flashback would be great for understanding more of Sukuna's motivations, how he became the strongest sorcerer of all time, and even some of the relationships he cultivated, such as explaining why Uraume is so loyal to him. Therefore, this could be a plot point that could be beneficial for the final villain of the story to deepen his characterization, although it might be a bit too late.

9) Yuji's character arc

Yuji's character arc needs to have a satisfying conclusion (Image via Shueisha)

When it comes to Jujutsu Kaisen plotlines, Yuji Itadori's character arc is extremely important and needs to conclude in a way that most fans can be happy about. The recent example of My Hero Academia and how divisive Deku's ending was is something that needs to be taken into account as a reference to how a poor conclusion can add to fans' disappointment.

Gege Akutami has made his protagonist go through a lot of hardship, and now it seems that he could survive since the recent chapters highlighted that he no longer wants to die. In that regard, this plotline might be one of the most abstract since it depends a lot on what fans consider to be Yuji's arc.

10) The state of Tengen

Tengen as a human and her form in the present day (Image via Shueisha)

There is no denying that Tengen's fate might be one of the most crucial Jujutsu Kaisen plotlines. Tengen played a pivotal role in the Hidden Inventory arc without even showing up and now was key for the creation of the merger since Kenjaku took over Tengen after defeating Yuki Tsukumo.

Therefore, it will be interesting to see what happens to Tengen, especially when compared to other Jujutsu Kaisen plotlines, because it can have a lot of ramifications on the merger. However, there is no certainty that this character is still alive and could have died after being kidnapped by Kenjaku.

Final thoughts

There might be more Jujutsu Kaisen plotlines that need to be addressed before the series concludes but these are some of the most prominent. It is also worth pointing out that some of them might be ignored because there are only five chapters left to be published.

