Fact Check: Is there a Chinese sorcerer whom Sukuna fears in Jujutsu Kaisen? Viral rumor debunked

Recent weeks in author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s original Jujutsu Kaisen manga series have been somewhat tumultuous, highlighting a constant back-and-forth between Ryomen Sukuna and Yuji Itadori and co. This came to a head in the latest issue, which concluded with Sukuna preparing to unleash his “Fuga” flame technique on those still alive following the use of his Domain Expansion.

Likewise, with the series on break this week following this incredible cliffhanger, most Jujutsu Kaisen fans are running around like headless chickens out of anxiety for what’ll happen next. Others, however, are instead looking to the deepest and darkest corners of the internet for any theories on what could happen next and how Sukuna could possibly still be defeated.

This has led many Jujutsu Kaisen fans to a popular discussion of late, which was seemingly started by an enigmatic YouTube comment proving to be incredibly difficult to find the origin of. Nevertheless, this comment claims that there is a “Chinese sorcerer” in the series whom Sukuna fears, with fans now debating whether or not this is truly canon information or just a fan-fiction gone wild.

Jujutsu Kaisen has no Chinese sorcerer whom Sukuna fears (yet)

As of this article’s writing, there is no Chinese sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen whom Ryomen Sukuna is said to fear. It’s unclear what the author of the aforementioned YouTube comment meant by their reference to such in the series, but the most likely answer points to a “fanon” character for the series someone created online.

In the series’ Fanon Wiki, which is essentially a wiki site for the series’ most popular fan fiction, there “exists” a Chinese sorcerer known as Chi-Lang. His Fanon Wiki entry claims him to be a Grade 1 sorcerer who goes to Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical College, and is apparently known as “The Dragon of Japan.”

It’s said that Chi-Lang was born in China and learned about both martial arts and his clan’s inherited Cursed Tecnique, known as The Great Flame, before moving to Tokyo to “learn more about the world.” Once arriving, he enrolled in Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical College to become a strong sorcerer. His wiki page does state that “it is rumored that even Sukuna fears him,” hence where the rumor that this was canon information began.

Likewise, his Cursed Technique being called The Great Flame and revolving around generation and control of flames explains why he’s being brought up contemporarily amongst fans. With Sukuna preparing to unleash his own flame-based Cursed Technique, fans likely stumbled upon Chi-Lang’s Fanon Wiki page when looking for answers on the origins of Sukuna’s ability.

Likewise, the “rumors” of Sukuna fearing him further fueled discussion of the character, which was likely originally done in the context of comparing the two abilities to one another. In other words, fans likely asserted that Sukuna would fear Chi-Lang (if he were a real character) by nature of him also having a flame-based Cursed Technique.

However, the character is not canon, meaning that as of this article’s writing, there is no Chinese sorcerer in the series whom Sukuna is rumored to fear. Although Gege Akutami could potentially introduce one before the series’ end, that has yet to happen as of the week following chapter 258’s official release.

