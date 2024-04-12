Fact Check: Is Sukuna Mexican? Viral Jujutsu Kaisen rumor debunked

While many pertinent questions and theories have come from the Jujutsu Kaisen fanbase over the years, there may be none more distinct than “Is Sukuna Mexican?” which has made the rounds on social media lately. More specifically, the TikTok section of the fandom (known for the “Lobotomy Kaisen” meme trend) has created and perpetuated the rumor.

This latest Jujutsu Kaisen rumor suggests that Gege Akutami, the creator, author, and illustrator of the original manga series, has claimed in an interview that Sukuna is Mexican. However, searches outside of TikTok show no trace of this claim, and also lack any verifiable proof that such words were said by Akutami.

Yet with the multitude of videos specifically citing the Jujutsu Kaisen author saying this, many are confused about whether or not the claim of Sukuna being Mexican is actually true. Thankfully, there is a very clear answer to this which can be inferred from both the source material available and the aforementioned lack of verification for the claim.

“Is Sukuna Mexican?” gag takes Jujutsu Kaisen fandom by storm

As mentioned above, all currently available information points to Sukuna not being Mexican. There’s also the fact that this alleged interview from Gege Akutami can’t be found anywhere online, and also has not been cited in any professional or trustworthy way by those making such claims.

However, the much more damning piece of evidence is the plethora of source material which points to Sukuna being Japanese. First and foremost, the Jujutsu Kaisen character of Ryomen Sukuna is based on real-life Japanese folklore, which is an indication that the character is Japanese.

There’s also the fact that many flashbacks have established Sukuna as having been based in Japan and primarily known by Japanese sorcerers throughout history. Yorozu’s flashback is especially key here, as it emphasizes that Sukuna was present in Japan during the Heian era and was well-known enough to be revered as a god-like figure.

Hajime Kashimo’s flashback is also particularly key here, emphasizing that Sukuna had been present enough in Japanese history to become a true legend amongst jujutsu sorcerers by this point. Had Sukuna been considered a foreigner, Hajime’s flashback likely would’ve emphasized this, pointing him out as an anomaly and establishing this as part of Hajime’s desire to fight him.

The Shibuya Incident arc also lends further credence to the claim Sukuna was born in and native to Japan with the comparison of Mahoraga to the Yamata no Orochi. With Sukuna speaking on this comparison as if he had seen the ancient Japanese mythical creature personally, it’s further suggested that he lived his life in Japan.

In conclusion

While hilarious in concept, there's unfortunately no canonical evidence pointing to Sukuna as being Mexican (Image via MAPPA Studios)

With all that being said, currently available evidence points to the claim of Sukuna’s Mexican heritage as being completely false. Exactly why and how the claim started is unclear, but it is worth mentioning that the same side of the fandom that started the “Lobotomy Kaisen” trend is also pushing this narrative.

With this in mind, it becomes even clearer that the claim is false and simply the latest meme for a section of the series’ fandom.

