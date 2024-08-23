Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 calls back to two most iconic moments of Yuji and Nobara

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 rekindles the series' emotional core by revisiting two iconic moments, connecting Yuji Itadori and Nobara Kugisaki. Through the playful "Oppappi" callback and her assertive "Rejoice boys" statement, the chapter honors their shared past as Nobara makes a grand entrance.

These nostalgic elements are not only a celebration of the characters' growth but also a reminder of a strong connection that has been the driving force of the series so far. Thus, this chapter stands as a powerful reminder of the friendships that are the heart of the series even when the stakes are high.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Kugisaki Nobara's "Oppappi" callback in chapter 267

One of the most unforgettable moments in Jujutsu Kaisen occurred during the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc when Yuji Itadori re-entered the scene after being deemed dead after his heart was taken out by Ryomen Sukuna. Yuji greeted Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki with the words “Hey, Oppappi!”.

In Chapter 267, Kugisaki Nobara, who is back after a long absence since the Shibuya Incident arc, uses the same words as Yuji, saying, “How's that for Oppappi, you idiot!!” This is both a repeat of the unforgettable scene mentioned earlier and the highlight of the deep friendships of the three main characters.

Yuji Itadori reappears before the Jujutsu school students (Image via MAPPA)

Here, fans see that Nobara still considers Yuji a close friend and a trustworthy ally even when they have not seen one another for a long time. Furthermore, the ability of Nobara to use that familiar word with Yuji also makes fans believe that she is indeed a survivor of the Shibuya Incident, which at first was an event that put her in a state of confusion previously.

Kugisaki Nobara reintroduced in the Jujutsu Kaisen with her iconic "Rejoice boys" phrase

In the third episode of Jujutsu Kaisen, the part when Nobara Kugisaki was first introduced left a huge impact on the audience. The moment she arrived, she said confidently, "Rejoice boys, you get to hang out with a girl like me." This bold and confident introduction very quickly earned Nobara her place as the audience's favorite character, whose personality is unyieldingly confident and straightforward.

In chapter 267 of the manga, when Nobara utilizes her Soul Resonance technique on the last finger of Sukuna, she repeats her iconic phrase, "Rejoice boys." This not only becomes an iconic memory of Nobara but also is an example of the very powerful person that she is, and the serious way she approaches the fight against Sukuna.

Kugisaki Nobara introduces herself for the first time (Image via MAPPA)

The fact that Nobara is able to use this line with such confidence in such a tense moment once again underlines her ascension in the role of the character. She is no longer the confident newcomer, but rather a wise Jujutsu sorcerer, who can play a significant part in defeating the King of Curses.

Final thoughts

In chapter 267 of Jujutsu Kaisen, the series underwent a great transformation, not only because of Nobara Kugisaki’s long-awaited reintroduction but also due to a storyline recall of some of the major moments that Yuji Itadori has played in.

The references to “Oppappi” and “Rejoice boys” serve not only as humbling calls for fan nostalgia for the series but also as important moments that bind Yuji Itadori and his allies to each other, while fuelling the undying series' success through core relationships and character development.

