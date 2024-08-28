Thank you Yuji, the ultimate payback in Jujutsu Kaisen is served

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 has been a beacon of hope in a dark scenario. After an agonizingly long wait, Nobara Kugisaki has made an emphatic return. What's more, she is back with an immediate impact on the fight, i.e., using her Straw Doll Technique on Ryomen Sukuna's final finger to hit him hard, where it hurts the absolute worst. That is happening at an unknown location.

Circling back, in Shinjuku, with Sukuna feeling the impact of Nobara's technique, Yuji Itadori was afforded an unmissable opening. He took full advantage and landed a signature jarring Black Flash on the Demon King. The way he did it looks all too familiar, and it seems like payback has been served.

Sukuna has been a thorn in Yuji's side for a while. Throughout the story, he tormented Yuji whenever possible. Moreover, taking over Megumi Fushiguro was straight defiance in Yuji's face. Now, at the ultimate bit of the story, Yuji is in a position to dish out reprisal, and he is doing just that.

Yuji serves the ultimate retribution in Jujutsu Kaisen

Yuji serves the ultimate retribution (Image via X/@SHINGEKIYAIBA)

By slamming a huge Black Flash into Sukuna's midsection, Yuji delivered the ultimate payback, which was a long time coming. To add a bit of context, we must travel back to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213. Sukuna had just leveraged his Binding Vow to take over Megumi Fushiguro, something he had been planning for a while.

With Yuji too stunned to react quickly enough, Sukuna (in Megumi's body) charged forth and gut-punched him off the roof, sending him flying through the buildings behind and onto a nearby rooftop. He had rendered the boy unable to move for the time being as he sought to escape through Neu from the Ten Shadows Technique.

That little moment when he caught Yuji off guard and used it to incapacitate him is reminiscent now. Yuji was too distracted with Yorozu and chased her after her reveal. It was due to such confusion that Sukuna could swiftly make the transition and take over an equally shocked Megumi, whose resistance proved futile.

Yuji Itadori (Image via MAPPA)

Coming back to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267, Sukuna felt the impact of Resonance from Nobara's technique. He was then hit by Yuji's Soul Dismantle before the pair engaged in a flurry of blows. Sukuna was stunned once more when Yuji slowed his movements, causing a lag before unleashing a double-impact hit on the King of Curses.

Completely locked in and with a stunned Sukuna before him, Yuji powered up and landed a Black Flash square into Sukuna's torso. The panel of him doing so resembles what Sukuna did to Yuji in chapter 213. As such, through this, Yuji served well-deserved retribution to the Demon King, who has been a menace so far.

Not only this, but Yuji's entire development and potential realization are a slap back at Sukuna. As many know, right from the beginning, Sukuna would berate Yuji for being weak and take various opportunities to attempt to break the teen's spirit. But each time it happened, Yuji bounced back stronger and grew, ultimately developing into what he is today.

