Naruto: Why did Obito hate the Uchiha clan? Madara's influence, explained

Naruto, as a series, has proven to have some writing inconsistencies in the latter portion of the story, and the character of Obito Uchiha is almost always involved. This is because Obito manipulated almost every main subplot in the story.

In that regard, a question that several Naruto fans have been wondering for so long is why Obito hated the Uchiha clan and why he played a role in helping Itachi kill the aforementioned clan. To understand this, Obito's relationship with Madara needs to be taken into account to justify his actions on the Uchiha genocide.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Naruto series.

Naruto: Madara planted seeds of hatred for the Uchiha clan in Obito

Obito Uchiha is a character who was extremely relevant in several different subplots in Naruto. These include Akatsuki, Minato, and Kushina's deaths, Nagato's descent into darkness, and, of course, the assassination of the Uchiha clan. A lot of people have wondered why Obito played a role in killing the Uchiha clan considering it was his family and why that didn't have much to do with the plans he had with Madara.

Well, it is important to consider that Madara played a monumental role in molding Obito into the person who did all the awful things during his lifetime. Madara held a lot of resentment for his clan because they turned their back on him as they didn't believe him to be a fitting leader.

So, Madara planted the seeds of hatred for the Uchiha in Obito while it was also practical: they would have access to a lot of Sharingan eyes, which would prove to be pivotal for Obito's plans across the Naruto series.

It was a combination of resentment and practicality, which is something that led to a lot of key moments in the series and also influenced Sasuke's character.

The legacy of Obito's character

Obito is one of the most divisive characters in the series because of his motivation and the way author Masashi Kishimoto developed his story after he survived the giant rock that should have killed him as a child. It didn't sit well with a lot of fans that he was the mastermind behind the Akatsuki and the way he had been handled across the story.

His motivation, which was based around Obito having an emotional breakdown after Rin's death at the hands of Kakashi, was something that played a huge role in the story and a lot of fans felt that it wasn't strong enough.

On the other hand, elements like justifying his strength through Hashirama cells and him manipulating most of the shinobi world perfectly felt very disappointing, all things considered, because they didn't fit his character.

Final thoughts

There is no denying that Obito is one of the most important characters in Naruto, and his hatred of the Uchiha clan was a direct influence of his time with Madara. It was also a direct result of practicality, wanting to have as many Sharingan as possible.

