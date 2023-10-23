How did Kakashi get his scar in Naruto? Explained

Among the eclectic characters in the widely popular anime series Naruto, few stand out as much as the mysterious Kakashi Hatake. With his trademark gravity-defying silver hair, masked face, and slanted ninja headband, Kakashi makes for a striking figure. But one of his most iconic visual features is the long vertical scar over his left eye. This scar has become synonymous with Kakashi's enigmatic personality and complex backstory.

The scar's prominence invites obsession from devoted Naruto enthusiasts. Within the show's expansive mythology, the scar's history intertwines with Kakashi's development from prodigy to veteran shinobi.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Naruto manga.

The perilous mission during the Third Shinobi World War

The backstory of Kakashi's famous scar is revealed through flashbacks to his childhood and teenage years. During this time, the shinobi world was embroiled in a massive conflict known as the Third Shinobi World War. Kakashi was still a young ninja but already displayed elite skills beyond his years. Along with comrades Obito Uchiha and Rin Nohara, Kakashi was assigned a dangerous mission behind enemy lines.

Their goal was to infiltrate enemy territory and rescue Rin after she was captured by opposing forces. However, the team was soon intercepted by a veteran ninja named Taiseki. In the heat of the battle, Obito found himself in a vulnerable position.

As Kakashi moved to protect him, Taiseki seized the opportunity and landed a devastating blow on Kakashi, permanently damaging his left eye. Kakashi was left with a massive scar over his eye, serving as a permanent reminder of this traumatic battle.

After Kakashi suffered this grievous eye injury, things took an even more dramatic turn. When Kakashi's life was in danger, Obito stepped in to protect him, resulting in him getting crushed under a boulder.

Obito chose to give one of his own Sharingan eyes to replace Kakashi's damaged left eye. The Sharingan was the Uchiha clan's unique Dojutsu ability, which Obito possessed.

By doing this, Obito not only restored his comrade's vision but also granted him substantial new powers. These included being able to copy enemy jutsu, utilize illusionary techniques, and even anticipate his opponents' movements. For Kakashi, this gift symbolized Obito's friendship and willingness to sacrifice everything for his teammates.

The deeper meaning behind Kakashi's scar in Naruto

At first glance, Kakashi's distinctive scar simply reflects the injury he sustained in the battle against the skilled Taiseki. But on a deeper symbolic level, the scar represents several definitive aspects of Kakashi's character arc and role in the Naruto series.

It represents Obito's incredible sacrifice to help his friend and comrade. The scar also symbolizes how Kakashi had to grow up fast and endure loss in the harsh shinobi world. For fans, the scar builds an aura of mystery and intrigue around one of Naruto's most popular characters. Every time it is shown, the scar invites questions about Kakashi's past while underscoring his confidence in the present.

In conclusion, Kakashi Hatake's recognizable scar has helped him cement his place among the most iconic faces of the Naruto universe. Its backstory underscores Kakashi's ordeals of war, loss, and friendship as a young ninja. Both an intriguing visual signifier and a symbol of his character depth, Kakashi's scar helps explain how he evolved to become the elite shinobi fans know and love.

