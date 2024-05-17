Naruto's true successor has finally appeared, and it's not Boruto or Kawaki

Naruto seems to have a new successor, and it's not Boruto, despite the character being the main protagonist of the series. Ever since the start of the show, it was always hinted that the protagonist didn't want to follow in his father's footsteps. Being the son of a Hokage can put a lot of pressure on someone, which is why he took after Sasuke and asked him to be his mentor.

Kawaki, who idolizes the Seventh Hokage, isn't the successor either. There's no doubt that he is a strong and capable shinobi. But the current manga hints at the possibility of a new successor, who was sidelined in the story for the longest time.

Who is the new successor in question? Himawari Uzumaki is Naruro's successor, and the events in the recent chapters of Two Blue Vortex confirm that.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Two Blue Vortex manga chapters. The article also contains spoilers from chapter 10 which hasn’t been released at the time of writing.

Boruto manga reveals Naruto’s successor, and it’s her time to shine

Naruto as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As stated earlier, Himawari Uzumaki is the Seventh Hokage’s successor. The stage is set for her to shine, and this was confirmed after a string of events that were shown in the Two Blue Vortex manga chapters. In chapter 8 of the series, we saw Himawari become a full-fledged Jinchuriki, which shocked the entire fanbase.

Himawari was sidelined from the very beginning, and she couldn’t really showcase her combat abilities since she was quite young. However, she has grown up to be a capable shinobi and has Kurama inside her. She has access to Kurama’s chakra, which she can use in a battle against the likes of Jura. There is one very important detail revealed in the Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 10 spoilers.

Himawari as seen in the manga series (Image via Shueisha)

Himawari and Kurama had a brief conversation in the Mental Plane, where the Jinchuriki and the Tailed Beast can connect when they’re completely in sync. Kurama was attempting to understand the various possibilities that led to his manifestation in Himawari. One of the reasons why Himawari had Kurama could have been due to the presence of Naruto and Hinata’s genes, which had Kurama chakra as well. The Tailed Beast also believed that it could be fate since a Tailed Beast’s death is never eternal and they always reincarnate in some way or another.

Himawari wanted Kurama’s help in their battle against Jura, but the Tailed Beast chakra could only be utilized if the Jinchuriki managed to use it. At this point, Kurama also revealed that Himawari was the best Jinchuriki he had. She is the most compatible vessel for the Nine-Tailed Beast, giving her enough potential to surpass the likes of Naruto.

Himawari is all set to be Naruto's successor in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

When Inojin was wounded, Himawari’s emotions took over, and she managed to unlock Kurama Chakra Mode. Not only is Himawari following in her father’s footsteps, she is also on her way to surpassing her father with her ninjutsu abilities as well. It will be quite exciting to see how she performs when she’s pitted against the likes of Jura.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

Related Links: