Boruto: Is Himawari Uzumaki a Jinchuriki? Explored

Himawari Uzumaki in the Boruto series has been the topic of discussion among fans ever since the latest chapter was released. Initially, fans assumed that the focus would be on Jura's likes. However, the latest chapter featured some exciting developments.

In the entire chapter, Himawari appeared only in about two panels. Usually, such characters weren't significant or central to the chapter's development. However, Jura was slightly hesitant since he assumed she was her father, Naruto Uzumaki.

The fanbase was led to ask one fundamental question: Is Himawari Uzumaki a jinchuriki in the Boruto series? We must look at the latest chapter of the Two Blue Vortex manga series to answer this.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from chapter 8 of the Two Blue Vortex manga series.

Boruto: Possibility of Himawari being a jinchuriki

In order to understand whether or not Himawari will be a jinchuriki, we must take a look at the concluding events from the latest chapter. Those who have read the chapter know both Jura and Hidari had reached the gates of Konohagakure. Jura's target was Naruto Uzumaki, which he announced in one of the earlier chapters of the series. To kill him, he decided to invade the village and draw his target out.

He even sensed the Seventh Hokage's presence in the village. This was quite strange because Kawaki sealed Naruto in the Daikokuten dimension even before the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga chapters started. This was quite odd since there must have been a reason why Jura felt his presence. Then Hidari raised similar concerns, to which Jura responded. He stated that he sensed Naruto's presence because he could detect the Tailed Beast chakra in his vicinity.

However, this is when Himawari Uzumaki appeared out of nowhere. This meant that Jura detected the Tailed Beast chakra in Himawari as per the events shown in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapters. There are two possibilities here - the first being Himawari could be a jinchuriki. The second possibility is that she has some latent Tailed Beast chakra, which doesn’t wholly manifest in the form of a Tailed Beast.

Members of the animanga community speculate the return of the Ten-Tailed Beast, noting a massive stuffed bunny in a living room as a possible cryptic clue. Himawari awakening Kaguya Otsutsuki's chakra in the presence of Hagoromo and Hamura's chakra is also considered a possibility in the series.

Furthermore, the manga sets Himawari up as a powerful character. It will be interesting to see how the manga will head. Masashi Kishimoto could make her a Jinchuriki and play a crucial role in the manga when Boruto requires help.

Her abilities could aid in the final fight against the main antagonist. Whether or not Himawari is a junchiriki will only be confirmed as the manga progresses. Therefore, we urge the fanbase to patiently wait for the upcoming set of chapters to receive some clarity on this.

