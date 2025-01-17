Dandadan's biggest downside is also its strongest suite

Dandadan is arguably one of the top ten animes released last year and has enjoyed public and critical acclaim. This acclaim started when Dandadan was just a manga, and fans eagerly waited for the release of a new chapter. Then, it was praised for its chaotic but controlled plot, unique art style, and amazing characters.

Dandadan's popularity has also led it to be criticized by a small minority of anime fans. Out of that minority, many have called it overhyped and over-bloated, but the biggest criticism of the series is a lack of a central theme.

Stories without a central theme are nothing new to the world of fiction. Many movies and TV shows have prided themselves on not having an overarching theme. However, the world of manga and anime follows different rules. Not many manga and anime have seen huge success without a general theme. Gintama, Doraemon, and Yotsuba&! are part of that anime and manga clique without a general theme, and now Dandadan has joined them.

Here is why Dandadan’s lack of an obvious central theme is its greatest strength and the subtle overarching theme espoused by the series.

Does Dandadan have no central theme?

Unlike most anime and manga, where viewers get the general gist from the first few episodes, Dandadan leads with chaos. It starts with two characters trying to prove the existence of something they have not seen.

Okarun believes in the existence of Aliens and finds it absurd that Momo doesn’t share that belief. Momo believes in Spirits and considers aliens fiction. This small exchange sets the ground for most of the series' stories to unfold from there.

Each arc of the series has different themes and varies in length. Taro’s arc, one of the shortest in the entire series, focuses heavily on romance. Serpo's Arc features heavy battle but still centers communication as one of its themes.

Many might see this as proof of how disjointed the series is, but that’s not the case. While each arc might be thematically different, the narrative is never disturbed, and the story flows seamlessly. This just shows how gifted the mangaka, Yukinobu Tatsu, is.

Another aspect of Dandadan that goes unnoticed by fans is the underlying general theme, which runs underneath each arc.

What is the underlying theme of the series?

The underlying theme of Dandadan that has been shown so far is relationships. The series tackles relationships and its various types. It handles themes in a similar fashion to the Studio Ghibli film Spirited Away.

Spirited Away explores man’s relationship with the environment, money, and each other. Dandadan also does the same but on a much larger scale. In the series, man’s relationship with everything is examined.

It is emphasized as the main characters pass through each arc, picking allies and lessons. Each character accrues a connection as they face challenges. What makes it more beautiful is that the challenges are not just about the battles viewers see the main characters face; there are subtle battles that unfold within each character.

The battles waged by each main character give the series a slice-of-life element and explore the mostly teenage characters with themselves. The adults are not left out as they, too, learn more about themselves.

Turbo Granny and Seiko both learn to let go and accept their circumstances. Turbo Granny lets go of her evil desires and repeatedly chooses to help the main characters. Seiko, who is usually the center of attention, relinquishes that role and lets others enter the spotlight.

Final thoughts

What many perceive as Dandadan’s weakness is its greatest strength. The series' lack of a strong theme also leaves it open to viewer interpretation, as viewers can find meaning depending on their situation. The series' playfulness also means viewers can consume the show at a shallow level without needing to find meaning.

The series also explores history and the impact of the past on the present and future. It does this through its Yokai characters, who have real-life origins. This concept also applies to the human characters, as each faces battles with their past.

