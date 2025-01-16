Boruto Two Blue Vortex may be misleading fans on Jura's origins

Boruto Two Blue Vortex has blessed Naruto fans with a peculiar and engaging storyline that builds upon everything that made Naruto tick. The manga is a continuation of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations but features a more diverse cast and a different tone. It is more fast-paced and high-stakes due to one character: Jura.

Jura is the antagonist of the series and a much more different threat than anyone shown in the Narutoverse. His origins are cryptic, and the only thing fans know about him is that he is the spawn of ten tails—a Shinju. While many Shinjus are born from Claw Grime biting a human, Jura's human predecessor is never shown.

Many fans wonder where Jura came from, and some are even creating theories. One of those theories states that Jura might have been born from Isshiki. This theory isn't too far-fetched, as Jura is a byproduct of Code's abilities, and Code was meant to be Isshiki's vessel.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion and may contain spoilers.

Why do fans think Jura and Isshiki are related in

Boruto Two Blue Vortex

Jura using a Biju bomb in Boruto Two Blue Vortex (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While Boruto Two Blue Vortex has hinted at Jura being an offspring of Ten Tails, fans are still unsure of that connection. There are other hints of Jura being something more.

The first hint is in his character design. Most Claw Grimes dress in a clean, grunge, and gothic manner, except for Jura. His clothes are frayed in some areas, especially the trousers. Some fans are using this as the basis of his relationship with Isshiki, as Isshiki was defeated because his clothes were frayed.

While this might seem like a stretch, Jura embodies ideals similar to Isshiki's. In typical Otsutsuki fashion, he wants another Otsutsuki to create a chakra tree. For that, he wants Boruto or Kawaki. He is also the only Shinju with this desire; the others are okay with consuming the humans they desire.

Jura is also a result of Code’s Claw Grime ability, and since Code is an imperfect vessel of Isshiki, there might be some relation between Jura and Isshiki. In Boruto Two Blue Vortex, Jura thanks Code for creating the Shinju. So, what if Code passed on some of Isshiki’s essence while creating the Claw Grimes? This is a theory going through the minds of fans.

Where does Jura's desire for Naruto come from?

Naruto fighting against Isshiki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Jura goes to Konoha in search of Naruto in Boruto Two Blue Vortex. He undergoes this search to consume Naruto but meets Himawari instead and decides to consume her. His plans are thwarted by the intervention of Boruto and other Hidden Leaf Ninjas, which leads Jura to retreat to his base.

Jura’s desire for Naruto might stem from the fact that they are products of the ten tails. Naruto was the jinchuriki of the nine tails from Naruto to Naruto Shippuden and lost Kurama in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations when he used Baryon Mode.

Since Jura is an offspring of Ten-Tails, he still has desires possessed by it. This might be why Jura desires Naruto.

Final thoughts

Jura's connection to Isshiki is a recent theory brought up by fans of Boruto Two Blue Vortex. Apart from the dressing being a hint between Jura and Isshiki, another subtle hint is how they lead. Jura rules Shinju in a similar style to that of Isshiki. The only difference between the two is that Jura is yet to understand humans.

As Jura learns more about ninja history, his stance might resemble Isshiki's, and he might become more pragmatic in achieving his goals.

Also Read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback