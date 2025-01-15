Dandadan's latest yokai all but confirms Count Saint-Germain's guilt

Dandadan has had several recent arcs in the manga where the main source of the events is yet to be confirmed but chapter 180 could have revealed the culprit to be Count Saint-Germain. It's no secret that the mysterious figure has been scheming in the background in the latter part of the series and many fans theorized that he could be responsible, with the story perhaps now confirming it.

Kouki Yukishiro in the current arc and Unji Zuma in the Danmanra arc already confirmed they got their powers from sources that the Dandadan manga didn't confirm for a long time. However, chapter 180 featured Hase, one of Okarun's classmates, gaining special abilities and this confirmed Saint-Germain's responsibility because of the yokai that showed up in the final page.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

Why Count Saint-Germain has been proven guilty of recent events in Dandadan

Hase with the yokai at the end of chapter 180 of the manga (Image via Shueisha).

There was a revelation in chapter 180 of the manga where Hase, Okarun's classmate who antagonized him recently, was granted special abilities with the knife shown in the current events of the arc. While this follows the modus operandi of the mysterious individual granting powers to innocent civilians, the yokai that appears on the last page was used by Count Saint-Germain.

This happened during the Danmanra arc when he aided Momo Ayase and the rest of the party, with the character using this yokai named Jumping Crone. It makes sense that he could give away his abilities to others, considering he is a collector, which means he probably stole them from someone else, to begin with.

Count Saint-Germain is seen present as a teacher at the main character's school, thus being closer to Hase to seize his resentment and use it against Okarun. Moreover, it would also fit with the situation of Kouki Yukishiro, which was also about using a student's lapse as a tool to get to the protagonists.

More details about this

Count Saint-Germain using Hase's yokai in the previous arc (Image via Shueisha).

There is the possibility that Count Saint-Germain is being constructed in Dandadan as a false antagonist for the protagonists given his current stance in the series and how obvious it seems that he is the one orchestrating the events. It could be a massive twist to suggest that there is a third party manipulating people like Unji Zuma, Hase, and Kouki Yukishiro, with the Count being heralded as the one responsible.

It seems Turbo Granny already knew the character from the past and the series could be preparing a situation where the Count's history is explored. However, when considering all the evidence at the moment, Count might be the one responsible and would make sense since the story lacks an overarching villain and he seems to be filling that role.

Final thoughts

There are a lot of questions at the moment regarding Count Saint-Germain in Dandadan and everything seems to suggest that he is going to be one of the main villains in the story. However, the idea of a third party pulling the strings in recent events and him having a more neutral role could be quite the twist for the story.

