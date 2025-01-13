Dandadan chapter 181: Unji Zuma returns as the Danmanra Arc’s consequences become clear

Dandadan chapter 181 was expected to continue focusing on either Ken “Okarun” Takakura and Momo Ayase’s group or shift entirely to give Count Saint-Germain the spotlight. Officially released on Monday, January 13, 2025, the issue did indeed continue focusing on the dual protagonists and their allies, but not how fans expected.

Rather than seeing Okarun, Momo, and co confronted by Hase, Count Saint-Germain’s apparent new lackey, the issue instead marked the exciting return of Unji Zuma to the series. However, his reappearance wasn’t a happy one, instead highlighting the full fallout of the Danmanra Arc and setting up Okarun, Momo, and co’s next mission.

Dandadan chapter 181 confirms Momo isn’t the only one suffering from the Danmanra Arc

Dandadan chapter 181 began with Kinta Sakata and some other students cautiously staring out at some delinquents waiting outside of their school. Meanwhile, Okarun, Momo, and Vamola were walking through the halls after school to change their shoes and head home. Okarun lamented the idea that Seiko won’t take his training seriously like she did Jiji’s, saying Jiji has natural talent that’s worth teaching whereas he doesn’t.

Momo told him to stop worrying so much when the two came up on the commotion being caused. Some girls said the delinquents were searching for someone, prompting Okarun and co to head outside. They recognized the boys as being from Renjaku High School, where Unji Zuma attends. The girls asked Okarun to do something if he knew them since they were making everyone scared to leave school by standing right by the exit gate.

Dandadan chapter 181 saw Okarun agree to go say something, leading the girls and others present to be impressed by him. Okarun confronted the boys as they were distracted by Vamola. However, they eventually recognized him, calling out to someone after confirming who he was. Someone in glasses approached them asking where the “tough chick” was, likely referring to Momo. However, none of them recognized who he was.

This prompted the man to remove his glasses, revealing him to be Unji Zuma himself. After finally realizing where Momo was and seeing her, he learned that she was little because of the curse she got from eating the treats in the trunk. She pointed out that he also ate them but was fine, prompting him to say he was looking for her because of a different curse. He said his eyes have gone bad since escaping the trunk, but added that there’s something more important.

Dandadan chapter 181 saw the man from the Cursed Trunk, now significantly older, appear. Zuma introduced him as Daiki Hakono, claiming he was aging at an unnatural rate. Likewise, when they tried to bring Daiki back to his home, his parents refused to believe who he was. This was understandable since the child Daiki was only kidnapped four years ago, and he had aged to the point of being an old man in reality.

Momo recognized that this was due to time moving faster inside the Cursed Trunk, as Zuma lamented that all Daiki did was get a gift he loved for his birthday, calling it the “saddest thing.” Zuma added that he wanted to do what he could to help him, as the focus shifted to Jiji and Aira heading outside to reunite with Okarun and Momo. The two were informed of what was happening by some of the girls standing around but immediately misunderstood the situation.

Dandadan chapter 181 saw him rush into battle after realizing that Momo was in Zuma’s hands when in reality Momo was inviting Zuma to her house. As Jiji pulled Momo out of Zuma’s hands, Aira used her Acrobatic Silky powers to wrap up Zuma’s hand and attack him. However, he used his Umbrella Boy powers to block the attack, with all three beginning to fully transform as the situation escalated.

Aira and Jiji naturally assumed that Zuma was allied with the Orchestrator since it was yet another power user showing up right after Kouki Yukishiro was defeated. However, rather than talk, they all rushed at each other, with Vamola and Okarun interrupting as their transformations suddenly came undone. The issue ended with Momo scolding everyone since they’re all on the same side and that this is no place to transform, with everyone apologizing to each other.

Upcoming issues beyond Dandadan chapter 181 will likely focus on Momo and others suffering from the Cursed Trunk's effects (Image via Science SARU)

While Dandadan chapter 181 didn’t take the route fans were assuming it would, it was nevertheless an incredibly exciting issue, if only for the return of Unji Zuma. As a fan-favorite character following the Danmmanra Arc, his reappearance likely marks a return to the series’ focus for at least the ongoing arc. Likewise, the current arc’s focus may deviate to Zuma and Daiki, who are likely looking for ways to undo their respective curses.

