10 best Chinese anime series to celebrate Chinese New Year with

Chinese New Year is a time for family, celebration, and embracing traditions while looking forward to the future. It’s also the perfect occasion to explore the best Chinese anime series and films. Chinese anime are known for their stunning visuals, cultural depth, and captivating storytelling. These series and films offer something for everyone, from epic fantasies to heartwarming tales of friendship and sacrifice.

Rooted in Chinese folklore, philosophy, and modern life, donghua brings a unique flavor to the global animation scene. This list features the 10 best Chinese anime that embody the spirit of the holiday, providing both visual splendor and meaningful narratives to enhance the festive experience.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the author.

The King’s Avatar, Heaven Official’s Blessing, and 8 other best Chinese anime series to celebrate the Chinese New Year with

1) The King’s Avatar (Quan Zhi Gao Shou)

Zhang Jie as seen in the anime (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Ye Xiu, a professional eSports player and the "Battle God" of the online multiplayer game Glory, is the center of this series. After being forced to resign because of internal strife within his team, Ye Xiu starts over by working at an internet cafe and preparing to return to the game as a new character. The two seasons and 24 episodes of The King’s Avatar were produced by Tencent Penguin Pictures.

For gamers, it is a must-watch since it combines an inspirational underdog tale with the cutthroat world of eSports. One of the best Chinese anime in the donghua genre, its intricate animation perfectly conveys the ferocity of gaming combat.

2) Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation (Mo Dao Zu Shi)

Wei Wuxian as seen in the anime (Image via B.C. May Pictures)

This fantasy story, based on the well-known book by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu, centers on Wei Wuxian, a once-dreaded demonic cultivator who is brought back to life years after his untimely death. Together with his devoted buddy Lan Wangji, he uses his new persona to try to unearth mysteries and make up for past wrongs.

With three seasons and 35 episodes, Mo Dao Zu Shi is produced by Tencent Penguin Pictures. It skillfully combines themes of mystery, love, and redemption. It is a genuine jewel among the best Chinese anime because of its stunning animation and soundtrack.

3) Heaven Official’s Blessing (Tian Guan Ci Fu)

Hua Cheng and Xie Lian as seen in the anime (Image via Haoliners Animation League and Red Dog Culture House)

The protagonist of this romantic tale is Xie Lian, a cherished crown prince who rises to godhood but repeatedly fails. An epic story of love and adventure begins when he meets Hua Cheng, a formidable ghost king with a mysterious past, in his current life as a poor divinity.

A second season of Heaven Official’s Blessing, produced by Haoliners Animation League, has been announced. The first season consists of 11 episodes. Its stunning animation and poignant romance enthrall viewers. Rich mythology and well-developed characters make this anime, which is among the greatest in China, an amazing experience.

4) Link Click (Shi Guang Dai Li Ren)

Lu Guang as seen in the anime (Image via LAN Studio)

Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang run a photo studio with a supernatural twist: they can enter photos and alter events in the past. While helping clients resolve personal regrets, the duo faces complex moral dilemmas and hidden dangers. Link Click is produced by Studio LAN and consists of 24 episodes spread across two seasons.

With its complex plot and profound emotional depth, this captivating blend of mystery, drama, and science fiction has viewers on the edge of their seats. This series' inventive storytelling justifies its ranking among the best Chinese anime.

5) Big Fish & Begonia

A still from the anime (Image via B&T Studio and Studio Mir)

This feature film explores the mystical world of Chun, a young girl from a race of celestial beings who control the natural elements. To regain equilibrium following a terrible event involving a human youngster, Chun sets out on a path of love and sacrifice.

Big Fish & Begonia, a 105-minute feature film produced by B&T Studio, stands out as a piece of art because of its breathtaking imagery and moving story. It is a heartwarming story that explore concepts of love, responsibility, and connectivity, making it one of the best Chinese anime.

6) White Cat Legend

A still from the anime (Image via Nice Boat Animation)

Set in ancient China, this series follows a white cat demon named Snow, who teams up with a righteous magistrate, Li Bing, to solve mysterious cases and fight corruption in the kingdom. White Cat Legend, produced by Nice Boat Animation, features one season with 12 episodes.

A delightful blend of comedy, action, and mystery, it charms viewers with its quirky characters and vibrant art style. Its episodic structure makes it an engaging and light-hearted addition to the best Chinese anime lineup.

7) Fog Hill of Five Elements (Wu Shan Wu Xing)

Wenren Yixuan as seen in the anime (Image via Samsara Studio)

This visually stunning series is set in a world where humans coexist with mystical beasts. To maintain balance, elemental warriors from the Fog Hill region must fight to protect their land from threats. Created by Samsara Animation Studio, Fog Hill of Five Elements includes one season with 3 episodes (ongoing).

Known for its intricate fight sequences and traditional Chinese art-inspired animation, the series is a visual masterpiece. Though brief, its immersive world-building ensures its status as one of the best Chinese anime.

8) Scissor Seven

Seven as seen in the anime (Image via Sharefun Studio)

Seven, a hairdresser by day and an amateur assassin by night, is the subject of this oddball comedy. Even though Seven is clumsy, his mishaps are full of action, humor, and unexpected emotional depth.

Scissor Seven is a three-season television series of 30 episodes overall, produced by AHA Entertainment. It is notable for its unusual animation technique and quirky comedy. As one of the best Chinese anime, it offers lighthearted entertainment with a heartfelt core.

9) Spiritpact (Ling Qi)

Keika You as seen in the anime (Image via Emon Animation Company)

You Keika, a poor exorcist, is bonded to Tanmoku Ki, a strong ghost, following a fatal accident. Together, they fight evil forces and unearth secrets as they make their way through the spirit world. Spiritpact is produced by the Haoliners Animation League and consists of two seasons totaling 20 episodes.

It is an engrossing blend of emotional drama and supernatural action. Its unique take on the bond between the living and the spirit world makes it stand out among the best Chinese anime.

10) Rakshasa Street (Zhen Hun Jie)

Yanbing Cao as seen in the anime (Image via L²Studio)

The action-packed series Rakshasa Street is set in a world where guardians known as "soul fighters" defend people against evil spirits. The protagonist of the tale is Xia Ling, a young lady who learns of her secret link to this perilous planet.

With 24 episodes spread across two seasons, Rakshasa Street is produced by Lu Hengyu Studio and L2 Animation Studio. It blends a gloomy, evocative environment with suspenseful action. Its rich lore and dynamic characters secure its spot among the best Chinese anime.

Conclusion

These 10 best Chinese anime series and movies provide a wide variety of experiences, whether one is looking for thrilling adventures, touching tales, or stunning visuals. Every pick honors the creativity and cultural diversity of donghua, from the competitive world of The King's Avatar to the moving beauty of Big Fish & Begonia.

As fans gather with loved ones this Chinese New Year, consider exploring these best Chinese anime series. They provide entertainment and also offer a glimpse into the artistry and traditions that make Chinese anime a growing force in the world of animation. Happy viewing, and happy Chinese New Year!

