Blades of the Guardian anime: Where to watch, plot, cast, and more

Blades of the Guardian has gained popularity in the Summer 2023 anime series. The anime is a Chinese donghua that follows the adventures of bodyguard Dao Ma as he undertakes a mission without realizing the challenges ahead.

The anime weaves a captivating tale, carrying viewers into a world of adventure, fantasy, and action. In addition, the anime combines a wide range of genres and primarily concentrates on Western and martial arts elements in the late Sui Dynasty.

Given the popularity of the anime, many are interested to know more about the anime. Fans of the series can watch the first season's episodes in a completely legal manner. Moreover, the show has an intriguing plot, which viewers frequently laud on social media.

Everything you need to know about Blades of the Guardian anime

The Blades of the Guardian anime's first season debuted on Thursday, June 1, 2023, concluding with the release of its final episode on August 17, 2023. The episodes were released every Thursday. The anime's first episode debuted exclusively on the Tencent Video streaming service. The first season has 15 episodes, each running for 20 minutes.

The Chinese donghua, based on the Chinese manhua series Biao Ren or Hyoujin: Blades of the Guardian, began serialization in July 2015. The manhwa is written and illustrated by Xianzhe Xu.

Produced by Tencent Penguin Pictures in association with the studio's Coloured Pencil Animation and Coloured Pencil Animation Japan, the Blades of the Guardian is a Chinese donghua. A one-minute-and-fifty-second PV, released on September 17, 2021, saw the announcement of the Blades of the Guardian anime.

Is Blades of the Guardian anime on Crunchyroll?

Crunchyroll is one of the most reliable and most used streaming platforms among the otaku community to watch anime series. The platform is reliable and legitimate. The American streaming platform currently has more than 1,000 series in its library.

However, Blades of the Guardian is unavailable on any streaming services. The Chinese donghua is a series produced by Tencent Penguin Pictures and exclusively released on Tencent Video, explaining why it's absent in Crunchyroll's library. Fans can watch the anime on the official Tencent Video website, WeTv.

Synopsis of Blades of the Guardian anime

The Blades of the Guardian anime tells the tale of escorts or bodyguards. As the narrative develops, it is revealed that escorts are compensated for providing protection and other government security functions. But one day, Dao Ma, a remarkable guard, walks through the desert in the western region with his son Xiao Qi, a three-year-old, trying to flee the government's massacre.

He accepted a surveillance assignment with a destination of the Chang capital as he strolls through the desert. Thought to be a straightforward task, escorting a man turns out to be a path fraught with difficulties and perils. Now, what follows after is interesting to see.

Here is how WeTv describes the plot of the anime:

"A extraordinary guard walks in the desert of the Western regions. On the way escaping the killing by the government, he took a guarding task with destination to the capital Chang 'an. The task was thought as just a simple one, but actually it is a road full of crisis and danger. A journey affecting the fate of the world begins......"

Cast

The anime has a sizable cast. However, one of the main characters, Dao Ma, is played by Liu Beichen. Liu is a well-known Chinese voice actor who has performed in numerous series like The Fate of the Westbound and Galaxy Devastator. Wan Qian plays Ayuya.

Wan is a well-known singer and actress who has appeared in series such as Snowman and League of Legends: Battle of Two Cities. Furthermore, Zhang Kun played the role of Yixuan. Wang Xiaobing, well-known for working in Little Tiger Dun Big Hero, played the role of Old Mo in the anime. Finally, Li Cicada plays Swallow Lady, and Zhao Qianjing plays Chiseiro. Shrouding the Heavens, Douluo Dalu, and other works by Zhao are well known.

