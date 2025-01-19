Shangri-La Frontier season 2 reveals trailer, visual, and the additional cast for Abyss City Arc

On Sunday, January 19, 2025, the official staff for Shangri-La Frontier season 2 unveiled a new promotional clip to announce the Abyss City Arc, also known as "Miageta Sora, Hirogaru Umi, Shinen No Toshi wo Kakete" Arc, which will begin from episode 16 on January 26, 2025. Along with the trailer, the staff has revealed a new key visual and two additional cast members for the arc.

Under the production of C2C, Shangri-La Frontier season 2 is a sequel to the previous season, which released 25 episodes from October 2023 to March 2024. The anime is based on the manga series of the same name, written by Katarina and illustrated by Ryosuke Fuji. The manga itself is based on Katarina's web novel, which they published on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website.

Shangri-La Frontier season 2's new trailer and visual teases the Abyss City Arc

Following the broadcast of the ongoing season's episode 15, the official staff for Shangri-La Frontier season 2 shared a new promotional video and key visual for the series' next arc, Abyss City arc, where Sunraku is set to challenge one of the Seven Colossi, the Ctarnidd of the abyss.

The promotional clip showcases Sunraku and his friends embarking on their new adventure on the sea to take on the octopus-type sea monster, Ctarnidd of the Abyss. As a result, they venture into the undersea city, known as the Abyss City. Besides Sunraku, the PV features new characters such as Stude and Araba.

According to the latest information, Aki Kanada voices Stude, an NPC who accepts a unique scenario associated with the Ctarnidd of the Abyss. While Stude appears as a child, he's the Captain of the Scarlet Whale ship of the Red Whale Pirates.

The other cast member for the Abyss City arc is Toru Sakurai as Araba, another NPC who accompanies Sunraku on his exploration of the undersea city to repay his debts.

Additionally, the official staff for Shangri-La Frontier season 2 has unveiled a key visual for the Abyss City arc. The illustration features Sunraku, Akane, Ceecrue, Stude, Araba, and other characters, set against the backdrop of the Abyss City which appears to be inverted.

Additional information

Sunraku, as seen in the trailer for the Abyss City Arc (Image via C2C)

Debuted on October 13, 2023, Shangri-La Frontier season 2 has been running for two consecutive cours. Crunchyroll is streaming the episodes of the sequel in the USA, Oceania, Europe, Africa, India, CIS, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, as they air in Japan.

Yuma Uchida voices Sunraku, while Rina Hidaka plays Emul's role. Other voice actors include Youko Hikasa as Towa, Akio Otsuka as Vysache, Makoto Koichi as Oikatzo, Hiromu Mineta as Aramis, Miyu Tomita as Bilac, Azumi Waki as Rei, Satsumi Matsuda as Peatz, and others.

Toshiyuki Kubooka, who directed the first season, reprises his role as the director of Shangri-La Frontier season 2 at C2C, with Ayumi Kurashima as the character designer. Kazuyuki Fudeyashi is the series composer, while Kuniyuki Takahashi is in charge of the music of the series.

