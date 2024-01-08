Shangri-La Frontier episode 15: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Shangri-La Frontier episode 15 is set to be released on January 14, 2024, and the excitement is palpable, since there are a lot of fronts in this series at the moment. The latest episode showed Sunraku preparing on another game for the upcoming Wezaemon battle and there were also a lot more details about Arthur Pencilgon's former team, the Ashura Kai. It seems they could be an issue for the protagonists, moving forward.

In that regard, there is a very good chance that Shangri-La Frontier episode 15 is going to move the story with the party of Sunraku, Emul, Arthur, and Oikatzo planning to take down the Ashura Kai, which is bound to be a very exciting prospect of an arc. Furthermore, this could also be a great opportunity to test Sunraku and Oikatzo's new levels, plus see Arthur in action once again.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Shangri-La Frontier episode 15.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 15 will most likely focus on Sunraku, Emul, Arthur, and Oikatzo looking for the Ashura Kai

Release date, countdown, and where to watch

Sunraku, Emul, and Oikatzo (Image via C2C).

Shangri-La Frontier episode 15 will be released on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at 5 pm JST. The series had a break last week because of the holidays, but this recent episode was confirmed to be the second cour, covering a new arc from the manga, and is bound to maintain the same release schedule for the remainder of the season.

Naturally, this is the Japanese release date with its respective time zone. For those who want to watch Shangri-La Frontier episode 15 but don't know when the episode is airing in their countries, the different release dates across multiple timezones are as follows:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 5 am, Sunday, January 14 Eastern Standard Time 2 am, Monday, January 15 Greenwich Mean Time 2 am, Sunday, January 14 Central European Time 1 am, Monday, January 15 Indian Standard Time 3:30 pm, Sunday, January 14 Philippine Standard Time 6 pm, Sunday, January 14 Australia Central Standard Time 7:30 pm, Sunday, January 14

People in Japan can watch the series through two of the biggest anime platforms in the country: the MBS and TBS channels. International fans can watch it on Crunchyroll, although they would have to pay a subscription fee.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 14 recap

The latest episode was divided into three major sections, with the first one being Sunraku playing another game, Berserk Online Passion, and facing a newbie, which was the cliffhanger of episode 13. Sunraku makes use of the bugs that the game has and teaches the newbie how he can use them for his gain, which results in the latter coming up with his unique move.

The second section took place in Shangri-La Frontier in the city of Rabituza, with Sunraku meeting another of Emul's sisters, Elke. She is the city's Skill Gardener and she managed to create a drink of Sunraku's skills so he could improve. There was also a hilarious scene of the protagonist being scammed by the lady in question.

However, the biggest and most important scene in the episode was when Sunraku and Emul got together with Oikatzo and Arthur Pencilgon. The latter reveals that the Ashura Kai, Arthur's former team, needs to be stopped because they are not going to allow them to kill Wezaemo, since he is a helpful tool to win experience, and now the party is set to face the infamous PK team of Shangri-La Frontier.

What to expect from Shangri-La Frontier episode 15?

Sunraku drinking his skills combination (Image via C2C).

Shangri-La Frontier episode 15 is likely to focus on what Arthur Pencilgon said about the Ashura Kai and trying to come up with a way to defeat them. Furthermore, right after the episode's end credits, there was a confirmation that the game's update finally took place, which is going to lead to some modifications that are very likely to play a huge role in the plot moving forward.