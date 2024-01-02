10 anime characters who love playing video games

Anime characters span a wide spectrum of personalities and backgrounds, there is no denying that there are a lot of gamers in the medium. Several characters exhibited a profound love for video games, with some of them even going as far as having abilities based on them, which is quite interesting.

Whether it's Sunraku's sheer cunning nature in Shangri-La Frontier or Josuke Higashikata's passion for the medium in JoJo's, there are a lot of anime characters who love video games. There are probably many more since there are entire series focused on being gamers and all the different challenges that come with it, although some popular anime that are not focused on that also have their fair share of gamers.

Josuke Higashikata and nine other anime characters who love playing video games

1. Josuke Higashikata (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure)

The interesting thing about Josuke's character, which is shown through several elements besides his love for video games, is that he is a teenager who gets to live his life as such in a shonen series. Anime characters around Josuke's age don't often get the chance to do that, which is why most readers and viewers found out about him being a gamer.

This is why people who are watching or reading Josuke's part in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Diamond is Unbreakable, will see him watching Stand users and later doing simple teenager stuff. That is something that makes him unique when compared to other shonen protagonists, and he is one of those anime characters who love video games.

2. Sunraku (Shangri-La Frontier)

Sunraku has made a name for himself recently thanks to the C2C anime adaptation of the Shangri-La Frontier series, so it makes sense that he is on this list. He is one of those gamers who prefers playing a lot of junk video games, but the opportunity to play Shangri-La Frontier was too great, so he had to give it a crack.

He is among anime characters who love playing video games, not just because of his passion for the medium but also because of how capable he is of it. Sunraku's experience with other games has given him the range and capacity to deal with a lot of setbacks in the story, making him a very capable fighter in the world of Shangri-La Frontier.

3. Genkai (Yu Yu Hakusho)

Genkai was a fairly groundbreaking character in Yu Yu Hakusho back in the early 90s, but she also served as a vehicle to showcase author Yoshihiro Togashi's love for video games, which was established during her tournament arc. She is not only one of those anime characters who love video games but also one of the first to do so in mainstream manga.

Furthermore, during her introduction arc, she is doing a tournament to pick her successor, and there is a portion of the story that focuses on examining people's spiritual power through some tools that operate like video game machines. She also proves her passion for video games during the Chapter Black arc and later on when talking with Yusuke at the start of the Three Kings arc.

4. Yukio Hans Vorarlberna (Bleach)

Yukio is a very minor character in the Bleach series, having a role in the Fullbringer arc and a very superficial one in the Thousand-Year Blood War, but he is without a doubt one of those anime characters who love video games. This was shown throughout the entirety of the Fullbringer arc, where his abilities were pivotal for Xcution.

As a Fullbringer, Yukio is introduced as part of Ginjo Kugo’s Xcution group while they are trying to teach Ichigo Kurosaki how to develop his own Fullbring. He is mostly shown playing video games across the arc, although at one point is revealed that he has the ability to transport people to a pocket dimension similar to the games he plays.

5. King (One Punch Man)

He may have deluded the entire One Punch Man universe into thinking that he is one of the most powerful individuals in the whole universe (and by accident, no less), but there is no denying that King is one of those anime characters who loves video games. In fact, that is perhaps one of the few activities where King is not struggling with crippling fear across the series.

King’s love for video games is shown quite clearly in the story, often bonding with the likes of Saitama while playing together, which is ironic because everybody’s favorite bald hero, despite his galaxy-level strength, cannot beat him in a game. Be that as it may, the strongest warrior in the One Punch Man universe had to be a part of this list.

6. Subaru Natsuki (Re: Zero)

It’s not surprising that the main character of Re: Zero is part of this list when taking into account the fact that his journey started while being lazy and playing video games all day. This is a very important part of his character that gets some development across the series and adds to his growth.

It is also worth pointing out that, when compared to previous characters on this list, Natsuki being one of those anime characters who loves video games is treated as a negative thing he has to overcome. Not because he plays video games per se, but rather because he has a habit of not doing much and lacking a purpose.

7. Konata Izumi (Lucky Star)

Despite her appearance, Konata Izumi is a very capable gamer, and that has been shown throughout the majority of the Lucky Star anime. In fact, she is not only one of those anime characters who love playing video games but also a very skilled one as well, which is worth pointing out.

Furthermore, another element that is shown throughout the series is the fact that Konata has a lot of variety when it comes to the games she likes to play. And although that can be shown in the story, she is mostly interested in RPGs, which are her favorite genre.

8. Kirito (Sword Art Online)

Another very obvious choice when it comes to anime characters who love video games and perhaps one of the most known anime series related to that medium. Kirito becomes the Black Swordsman in the virtual reality video game where the story takes place, reaching different levels and becoming a very powerful entity in his own right.

It is also fair to say that Kirito is a very divisive protagonist, with a lot of people claiming that he is way too powerful, everything goes his way and doesn’t struggle a lot as the story progresses. Furthermore, this series is often credited for popularizing the isekai genre, which can be a good or a bad thing depending on each person’s personal taste.

9. Yugi/Atem (Yu-Gi-Oh!)

This might be a weird choice for a list of anime characters who love video games, but the truth of the matter is that the original Yu-Gi-Oh had a very different approach to what eventually became. For example, the famous term “King of the Games” was originally focused on the main cast actually playing a wide variety of games, not just the card one, which is something that the franchise moved away from.

In that regard, the duo of Yugi and Atem initially played a wide variety of games, including video games, which is why they are part of this list. They showed a lot of knowledge and capacity to play video games, which makes sense considering their role in the story.

10. Amanuma (Yu Yu Hakusho)

Perhaps the most tragic character on this list and the second one when it comes to the Yu Yu Hakusho series. Amanuma is certainly one of those anime characters who love video games, and that same passion for the medium was exploited by the Chapter Black arc antagonist, Shinobu Sensui, to get him as part of his team.

Amanuma was a kid without the love of his parents and friends, which is why he was often playing video games to soothe his loneliness. He eventually joins Sensui’s side to stop team Urameshi, playing a real-life video game where the loser is bound to die, but he isn’t aware of that.

He eventually loses to Kurama, dying in the process, in what is one of the most poignant moments in the series. However, Koenma eventually brings him back to life, giving him another chance at life and making friends along the way.

Final thoughts

These are just ten examples of anime characters who love video games, and the industry has a lot more examples of those types. However, these are some of the most prominent, based on their relevance in their respective series and the popularity of said franchises.