Shangri-La Frontier reveals a new trailer announcing the next arc

Shangri-La Frontier has been the definition of a dark horse in this anime season, with C2C Studio doing a phenomenal job with Sunraku's journey across this virtual reality masterpiece. Anime fans have been drawn to the visual imagery, the solid action scenes, the world-building, and the compelling characters like Sunraku, Emul, or Arthur Pencilgon.

While there is confirmation that Shangri-La Frontier is kickstarting a new season, which was shown in episode 9 of the anime, C2C has also released a trailer for the upcoming Tombguard arc. The visual trailer featured some members of the main cast, showcasing the upcoming inclusion of Kei Uomi and Wezaemon the Tombguard.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Shangri-La Frontier.

Shangri-La Frontier reveals new trailer for the upcoming Tombguard arc

Shangri-La Frontier's social media team recently released a trailer for the upcoming Tombguard arc, which was hinted at in episode 9 of the anime. Arthur Pencilgon, one of Sunraku's friends from other games and a member of the Ashura Kai in this one, has a lead on the Hidden Field. This would mean a confrontation with Wezaemon the Tombguard, a very powerful opponent.

While the trailer mostly focuses on Arthur's monologue, it also includes the first image of Wezaemon in anime format and the much-needed addition of Kei Uomi. While anime-only viewers haven't seen his character in action thus far in the story, his inclusion in the openings, trailers, and visuals is an obvious sign that he is eventually going to show up during the season.

The upcoming arc is also going to give Sunraku a greater understanding of the world he is in and how far he still has to go when it comes to facing some of The Seven Colossi.

The positive reception of the series thus far

Sunraku in battle (Image via C2C)

Shangri-La Frontier has been a bit of a sleeper hit this anime season thus far, which is one of the reasons why people have found this adaptation so appealing. C2C, a studio that doesn't have a big reputation in the industry, has done justice to Katarina's web novel/manga series, especially when it comes to animation, fighting scenes, and the use of colors, along with 3D elements in a few places.

The series has also stood out because of Sunraku, a very determined yet intelligent protagonist, and a world that keeps expanding and growing as the story progresses. There are a lot of different angles and situations where Sunraku had to rely on his wit, which is one of the anime's core strengths so far. Additionally, the combination of action with lighthearted humor has made the title one of this season's biggest surprises in the anime medium.

