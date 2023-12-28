Shangri-La Frontier episode 14: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Shangri-La Frontier episode 14 is set to be released on January 7, 2024. The recent episode showed Setsuna of the Missing Days, giving a bit more context to Wezaemon and also adding more layers to the character of Towa Amane (also known in the game as Arthur Pencilgon) while also showing a bit more of Sunraku's family and his upbringing.

There is a very good chance that Shangri-La Frontier episode 14 is going to focus on the party of Sunraku, Emul, Arthur, and Oikatzo searching for Wezaemon, although there could also be some moments of preparation before that. There could also be a moment to include Psyger-0, especially considering what she could do in terms of strength, but that does not seem likely at the moment.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Shangri-La Frontier episode 14.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 14 will show Sunraku, Emul, Arthur, and Oikatzo searching for Wezaemon

Release date, countdown, and where to watch

Setsuna in episode 13 (Image via C2C).

Shangri-La Frontier episode 14 will be released on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 5 pm JST. The series will have a little break this week because of the holidays. They will return in January, hopefully maintaining the same level of consistency with the release schedule, barring production issues or something of the sort.

Of course, this is the Japanese release date. For those who want to watch Shangri-La Frontier episode 14 but don't know when the episode is airing in their countries, the different release dates across multiple timezones are as follows:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 5 am, Sunday, January 7 Eastern Standard Time 2 am, Monday, January 8 Greenwich Mean Time 2 am, Sunday, January 7 Central European Time 1 am, Monday, January 8 Indian Standard Time 3:30 pm, Sunday, January 7 Philippine Standard Time 6 pm, Sunday, January 7 Australia Central Standard Time 7:30 pm, Sunday, January 7

People in Japan can watch the series through two of the biggest anime platforms in the country: the MBS and TBS channels. International fans can watch it on Crunchyroll, although they would have to pay a subscription as well.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 13 recap

The latest episode mostly focused on the party meeting one of the most prominent NPCs of the game, Setsuna of the Missing Days. She reveals her backstory as the late beloved of Wezaemon and how the latter cannot let go of the past, which is why he is still guarding her grave. That is why she asks Sunraku and the others to put an end to that man so he can finally rest in peace.

This was a big moment in the series since it shows Arthur Pencilgon showing a degree of empathy and emotions other than the desire to kill people in the game, which is something that both Sunraku and Oikatzo pointed out. The episode also showed some downtime with Sunraku and his family. It showcased his sister, mother, and father's hobbies and how they juggle that with spending time with the rest.

There was also the moment when Sunraku was playing another game to test his abilities and prepare for the Wezaemon battle, only for the former to discover a new player who managed to challenge his abilities a little bit.

What to expect from Shangri-La Frontier episode 14?

Oikatzo, Sunraku, and Emul (Image via C2C).

Shangri-La Frontier episode 14 is very likely to focus on the party searching for Wezaemon. However, a recent trailer for the second arc has been released, which suggests that there might be some ordeals before that boss fight. There could be some explorations with this new party and even including Psyger-0.