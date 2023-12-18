Shangri-La Frontier episode 13: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Shangri-La Frontier episode 13 is set to be released on December 24, 2023. The most recent episode had a lot of interesting moments, including the first time that the party of Sunraku, Emul, and Oikatzo get to fight together, especially considering that it was the latter's first outing in the series.

Furthermore, this episode also showed more details about the game's battle system and some new details about the upcoming battle with Wezaemon.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 13 has the potential of being very plot-focused, moving the story forward to the aforementioned conflict with Wezaemon, especially due to Arthur Pencilgon's words near the end of the previous episode. There is a very good chance that the upcoming battle could take place sooner rather than later, mainly due to how quickly Oikatzo and Sunraku leveled up in the ruins.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Shangri-La Frontier episode 13.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 13 will show Sunraku, Emul, Arthur, and Oikatzo searching for Setsuna

Release date, countdown, and where to watch

Oikatzo (Image via C2C).

Shangri-La Frontier episode 13 will be released on Sunday, December 24, at 5 pm JST. Most people who have been watching the series should know by now that this is the anime's regular release schedule and is not going to change, barring potential issues such as production troubles.

Furthermore, for those who want to watch Shangri-La Frontier episode 13, but don't know when the episode is airing in their countries, here is a table with the different release dates across multiple timezones:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 5 am, Sunday, December 24 Eastern Standard Time 2 am, Monday, December 25 Greenwich Mean Time 2 am, Sunday, December 24 Central European Time 1 am, Monday, December 25 Indian Standard Time 3:30 pm, Sunday, December 24 Philippine Standard Time 6 pm, Sunday, December 24 Australia Central Standard Time 7:30 pm, Sunday, December 24

People in Japan can watch the series through two of the biggest anime platforms in the country, which are the MBS and TBS channels. International fans can watch it on Crunchyroll, although they would have to pay a subscription as well.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 12 recap

The most recent episode started where the previous one left off: with the party of Sunraku, Emul, and Oikatzo entering the ruins Arthur Pencilgon told them to go to. This was a very special moment since it was the first time that Oikatzo got to fight in the anime, showcasing his monk abilities and how he can boost his fists to deal even more damage.

As they headed deeper and deeper into the ruins, they found an underground lake where big sea serpents were located and they could fight them in order to gain more experience, which was Pencilgon's goal. A flashback in this episode revealed that fighting Wezaemon leads to a player's level being downgraded to 50 if they are higher, which is why Arthur wanted Sunraku and Oikatzo's help: they have lower levels and can rely on their experience as gamers.

However, they still had to level up until almost 50, and that is why she sent them to these ruins. This was also the first time that the entire party fought together, which led to the hilarious realization that Sunraku didn't learn that players could combine abilities, because he skipped the city of Firstia, where that was explained. And this was also the moment when Sunraku's other new set of blades, forged by Emul's sister and having its own unique abilities, were used in battle.

The episode ended with Arthur joining them, with the revelation that they had to go to an NPC called Setsuna to fight Wezaemon.

What to expect from Shangri-La Frontier episode 13?

Sunraku and Oikatzo in the ruins (Image via C2C).

Shangri-La Frontier episode 13 is probably going to focus heavily on the character of Setsuna and her role in finding Wezaemon. There is also a very good chance that the episode is going to give Arthur Pencilgon a lot more focus, especially regarding her plan for this battle.