Shangri-La Frontier episode 12: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Shangri-La Frontier episode 12 is set to be released on December 17, 2023. The recent episode focused mostly on Emul running back to Rabituza and Sunraku confronting Vash about his new mission of facing Wezaemon. Vash revealed a lot of major details surrounding that Unique Monster's backstory and also decides to help Sunraku, crafting two extremely powerful blades to defeat this enemy.

However, it was revealed that Sunraku still has to level up in order to use these blades, much to his frustration. On the other hand, Shangri-La Frontier episode 12 is going to kick start the team's first major adventure on this arc as Sunraku, Emul, and Oikatzo, the former's long-time friend, enter a new dungeon to find out some mysteries and improve their skills.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Shangri-La Frontier episode 12.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 12 will show Sunraku, Emul, and Oikatzo's first mission together

Release date, countdown, and where to watch

Kei Uomi's avatar in Shangri-La Frontier (Image via C2C).

Shangri-La Frontier episode 12 will be released on Sunday, December 17, at 5 pm JST. As most people who have followed the series in recent months should know by now, this has been the regular schedule and will continue to be this way, any sudden news notwithstanding.

Those who are planning to watch Shangri-La Frontier episode 12 but don't know when the episode is airing in their countries, can check out the release dates in the different timezones:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 5 am, Sunday, December 17 Eastern Standard Time 2 am, Monday, December 18 Greenwich Mean Time 2 am, Sunday, December 17 Central European Time 1 am, Monday, December 18 Indian Standard Time 3:30 pm, Sunday, December 17 Philippine Standard Time 6 pm, Sunday, December 17 Australia Central Standard Time 7:30 pm, Sunday, December 17

People in Japan can watch the series through two of the biggest anime platforms in the country, which are the MBS and TBS channels. For international fans, they can watch it on Crunchyroll, although they would have to pay a subscription as well.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 11 recap

The latest episode began where the previous one left off—Emul ran away to Rabituza when she heard that Sunraku was going to face Wezaemon, and this led to the protagonists having a conversation with Vash. The Rabituza leader was quite clear as he asked Sunraku why he believed he could face Wezaemon and also took the opportunity to share some details about the latter's backstory.

Perhaps one the most notorious moments of episode 11 (and the series thus far) was the revelation that Vash was a Divine Craftsman and he forged Sunraku a very powerful weapon for his upcoming battle. Special shoutout to Studio C2C as this scene was depicted extremely well. However, unfortunately for Sunraku, he has to train in order to have the necessary stats to wield these weapons.

Furthermore, the later part of the episode focuses on him reuniting with Arthur Pencilgon and Oikatzo, planning what they are going to do next regarding Wezaemon. Arthur leaves the tavern they were in and Oikatzo joins Sunraku and Emul's party, ending the episode with them entering some ruins to start their new adventure in the series.

What to expect from Shangri-La Frontier episode 12?

Sunraku's new blades (Image via C2C).

The next episode is bound to focus on the adventures of Sunraku and his friends as they are entering the ruins. There is also a good chance of seeing what Arthur Pencilgon is up to.

Fans are also anticipating the focus to shift on the character of Psyger-0, although it doesn't seem particularly likely at the moment.