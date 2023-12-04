Shangri-La Frontier episode 11: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Shangri-La Frontier episode 11 is set to be released on December 10, 2023. The most recent episode had a lot of interesting plot points, including Rei/Psyger-0 finally mustering up the courage to talk to Sunraku in real life, Towa/Arthur's Pencilgon's plans regarding Wezaemon, and even a cliffhanger involving Sunraku and Emul.

It's going to be interesting to see what the story is going to do moving forward with Shangri-La Frontier episode 11, especially considering the fact that Sunraku has practically gathered a complete party and also has to deal with Emul's escape to Rabituza. It seems everything is set for a showdown with Wezaemon the Tombguard, although that is yet to be seen.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Shangri-La Frontier episode 10.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 11 will show Sunraku and Emul's return to Rabituza because of the latter's fears

Release date, countdown, and where to watch

Rei/Psyger-0 in real life (Image via C2C).

Shangri-La Frontier episode 11 will be released on Sunday, December 10, at 5 pm JST. As mentioned with the previous episodes, this has been the series' regular release schedule thus far, although that could potentially change down the line, in the case of scheduling changes, delays, or production issues.

Those outside Japan can also watch Shangri-La Frontier episode 11, as per the release time in their time zone:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 5 am, Sunday, December 10 Eastern Standard Time 2 am, Monday, December 11 Greenwich Mean Time 2 am, Sunday, December 10 Central European Time 1 am, Monday, December 11 Indian Standard Time 3:30 pm, Sunday, December 10 Philippine Standard Time 6 pm, Sunday, December 10 Australia Central Standard Time 7:30 pm, Sunday, December 10

Those currently living in Japan can watch Shangri-La Frontier episode 11 on two of the biggest anime platforms in the country, which happen to be the MBS and TBS channels. Those who are living in other countries can watch the anime on Crunchyroll, although that comes with a subscription fee.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 10 recap

The recent episode was arguably the most charged in terms of plot developments, and began with the cliffhanger of episode 9, which involved Sunraku fighting the Clown Spider. While the forest's Area Boss had proven to be dangerous to other players, Sunraku, through sheer strategy, managed to defeat the Clown Spider without receiving a single hit.

The episode also had some major plot points, such as Rei Saiga, also known as Psyger-0, finally having the courage to talk to Sunraku in real life, which is a big step for her character. And viewers can finally see Kei Uomi, Sunraku and Arthur's friend, also known as Oicazzo, in the Shangri-La Frontier game, as well as some backstory regarding his background as a gamer.

However, the most important part of the episode was Arthur Pencilgon, who while playing Unite Rounds, suggested Sunraku and Uomi to team up with her so she can have a strong and capable enough party to defeat Wezaemon the Tombguard. Both young men eventually accept the offer and Sunraku informs Emul that she is not going to be a part of the adventure, which prompts her to run away to Rabituza because, according to Arthur's words, an NPC that dies fighting Wezaemon disappears from the game forever.

What to expect from Shangri-La Frontier episode 11?

Towa Amane/Arthur Pencilgon (Image via C2C).

The next episode is bound to focus on Sunraku's issues with Emul and is probably going to require some convincing from the former, although perhaps Vash, being the little rabbit's father, could intervene as well. There is also a very good chance of seeing more of Koumi and Arthur, considering the new plan of fighting Wezaemon.

