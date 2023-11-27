Shangri-La Frontier episode 10: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Shangri-La Frontier episode 10 is set to release on December 3, 2023. The latest episode was quite interesting because it had more focus on the character of Arthur Pencilgon, showing her relationship with the rest of the Ashura Kai and also what her motivations in the game are at the moment.

Psyger-0 finally got the courage to reach out to Sunraku, which was a particular highlight for fans of the character. And now that Emul and Sunraku are in the forest, Shangri-La Frontier episode 10 is probably going to focus on their battle with the Clown Spider, which would be a very good opportunity to showcase the protagonist's growth after his training in Rabituza.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 10 will show Sunraku and Emul's fight with the Clown Spider

Release date, countdown, and where to watch

Sunraku and Emul (Image via C2C).

Shangri-La Frontier episode 10 will be released on Sunday, December 3, at 5 pm JST. It's also worth pointing out that this has been the weekly release schedule of the series thus far, and while there is always a chance for delays, something far too frequent in the anime industry, it hasn't happened with this anime at the moment.

When it comes to the information surrounding release dates in different time zones, here is everything people need to know about Shangri-La Frontier episode 10:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 5 am, Sunday, November 26 Eastern Standard Time 2 am, Monday, November 27 Greenwich Mean Time 2 am, Sunday, November 26 Central European Time 1 am, Monday, November 27 Indian Standard Time 3:30 pm, Sunday, November 26 Philippine Standard Time 6 pm, Sunday, November 26 Australia Central Standard Time 7:30 pm, Sunday, November 26

When it comes to those fans who are living in Japan, they can watch Shangri-La Frontier episode 10 on what are two of the biggest anime platforms, which happen to be the MBS and TBS channels. People living abroad, on the other hand, can watch the anime on Crunchyroll, although a subscription fee has to be paid.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 9 recap

The episode actually started with a focus on Arthur Pencilgon and her situation with her team, the Ashura Kai. She is having issues connecting with the group's current focus as she wants to do more PKs and also go up against a very specific enemy of The Seven Colossi, which leads to her storming out and basically deciding to go out on her own.

Meanwhile, the plot then goes back to where Emul and Sunraku were left off in the latest episode: them being followed by Psyger-0, also known as Rei in real life. Since she has a huge crush on Sunraku, she sends him a friendship request and asks him to play together, although the former declines out of distrust and wants the challenge of beating the game without a more powerful ally. He, however, accepts her friendship request, much to Rei's excitement.

As Sunraku and Emul travel to the forest, they are introduced to several different creatures, and the former begins to fight them. However, the episode ends with a major cliffhanger as the area boss, the Clown Spider, makes an appearance, much to the dread of the two protagonists.

What to expect from Shangri-La Frontier episode 10?

Sunraku and Emul during episode 9 (Image via C2C).

The next episode is bound to focus on Sunraku's battle with the Clown Sider and his adventures in the forest alongside Emul. On the other hand, it wouldn't be very surprising if the character of Arthur Pencilgon also gets a decent amount of focus, especially after the events of the latest episode.

