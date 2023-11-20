Shangri-La Frontier episode 9: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Shangri-La Frontier episode 9 is set to release on November 26, 2023. The most recent episode focused mainly on Sunraku's training in Rabituza, particularly dealing with an enemy, the Wood Mage, who was deemed far too strong for the protagonist.

However, as has been the norm thus far in this series, Sunraku managed to make do with what he had thanks to his knowledge of junk video games.

On the other hand, this training session has ended and now it seems that Shangri-La Frontier episode 9 is going to focus on his next adventure, with the sudden appearance of Psyger-0 in episode 8 being a major cliffhanger.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 9 will show Sunraku's new adventure after his training arc

Release date, countdown, and where to watch

Shangri-La Frontier episode 9 will be released on Sunday, November 26, at 5 pm JST. This has been the regular release schedule of the episodes thus far, although it is worth pointing out that the possibility of delays is always there, considering the nature of the anime industry. However, that hasn't happened with this anime thus far, fortunately enough.

Here is the release information for Shangri-La Frontier episode 9 in different time zones all over the world:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 5:00 am, Sunday, November 26 Eastern Standard Time 2:00 am, Monday, November 27 Greenwich Mean Time 2:00 am, Sunday, November 26 Central European Time 1:00 am, Monday, November 27 Indian Standard Time 3:30 pm, Sunday, November 26 Philippine Standard Time 6:00 pm, Sunday, November 26 Australia Central Standard Time 7:30 pm, Sunday, November 26

Those viewers and fans who are living in Japan can watch Shangri-La Frontier episode 9 on two of the biggest anime platforms, which are the MBS and TBS channels. As per usual, those who are living abroad can watch the series on Crunchyroll, although that comes with paying a subscription fee.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 8 recap

Sunraku had been sent to train in Rabituza by the city's leader, Vash, and managed to overcome nine different types of enemies until reaching the final ordeal. However, Vash showed up and gave him his final opponent, who happened to be an extremely powerful opponent known as the Wood Mage.

The challenge for Sunraku was quite simple: he had to survive a total of five minutes to pass the training session. The Wood Mage managed to be a tough ordeal for the protagonist as the latter was simply focusing on dodging and trying to survive, but that proved not to be his cup of tea.

He had this inner thought during the battle that he wasn't playing games simply to run away.

Then, Sunraku had an idea, which was removing the staff from the Wood Mage's hands, thus keeping the latter from using his spells. This would buy the hero some time and he would be able to pass the test.

This trick worked, as the Mage was a lot more concerned with getting his staff back than attacking Sunraku.

Later, Sunraku and Emul went back to the city and discussed the best path to head to the next town. However, they realized that Psyger-0 had been following them, thus ending the episode on a notorious cliffhanger.

What to expect from Shangri-La Frontier episode 9?

The next episode can head into a lot of different directions, especially considering the cliffhanger with Psyger-0. Her failing to talk to Sunraku has been a running joke in the anime thus far, which could keep going, and there is also a very good chance that the former and Emul are going to run away, focusing on heading to the next town.

