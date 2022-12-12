Bleach: How Ginjo and other Fullbringers ended up in Soul Society? Explained

In Bleach, Xcution is one of the enigmatic groups of antagonists comprising spiritually-aware humans known as the Fullbringers. By the end of the Lost Substitute Shinigami arc, most of the Fullbringers were killed by the captains of the Gotei 13, excluding Riruka Dokugaime, Jackie Tristan, Yukio Hans Vorarlberna, and Moe Shishigawara.

Despite being defeated by Gotei 13, Kuugo Ginjo, Giriko Kutsuzawa, and Shuukuro Tsukishima somehow survived and are being trained by Kukkaku Shiba alongside Ganju in the Soul Society. After the characters were revealed to be alive in Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War, fans were left utterly baffled.

Follow this article to learn how Ginjo, Giriko, and Tsukishima ended up in the Soul Society and what significant role they would play in the series' final arc.

Disclaimer: This article might contain heavy anime and manga spoilers for Bleach

Ginjo and other Fullbringers will be fighting the Wandenreich Army alongside Ichigo in Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War

Most fans have overlooked the most fundamental aspect of Fullbringers, i.e., they are spiritually aware humans. After Ginjo, Giriko, and Tsukishima were defeated by shinigami, their souls were purified and sent to the Soul Society’s Rukongai District. They were later found by Kukkaku Shiba, who took them under her tutelage.

Giriko and Tsukishima were the only ones to join Kukkaku at first, while Ginjo came a little late. As seen in the eighth episode of Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War, Kukkaku has ordered the three Fullbringers and Ganju to train even harder for the upcoming battle with the Wandenreich army, where they will be up against formidable enemies.

It has been said that after Fullbringers die, all traces of their abilities vanish from the face of the earth. They can use their powers only in conjunction with their human body. Although their powers more closely resemble a Hollow’s than those of a shinigami, after their souls were purified, they started utilizing and getting acquainted with the Reishi in Soul Society.

Some fanmade theories claim that Urahara presented each of them with a human Gigai, through which they could channel their Fullbring abilities. In the Ryoka Invasion arc, Ganju helped Ichigo by showing him how to control his spiritual powers, so the Fullbringers are in good hands.

julìya 🎸 @manzanojuIs last episode - ichigo finally defeated ginjo. everything went back to normal, at least for now. for some reason, seeing ichigo in soul society with other soul reapers suits him more, but he's the substitute soul reaper after all. what a nice journey!

last episode - ichigo finally defeated ginjo. everything went back to normal, at least for now. for some reason, seeing ichigo in soul society with other soul reapers suits him more, but he's the substitute soul reaper after all. what a nice journey!

The penultimate arc of the series will also see the return of other Fullbringers who are still alive. Unfortunately, the only two members who won’t be joining their brethren in the fight against the Wandenreich army are Moe Shishigawara and Jackie Tristan. While the former has simply been cast aside for the arc, the latter can’t contribute to the upcoming fight since she lost her Fullbring after surviving a suicide attack.

Urahara will be seeking help from Yukio and Riruka at Hueco Mundo for their unique abilities while continuing his research on Quilge Opie’s Quincy Medallion. With his Fullbring ability to create internal pocket dimensions, Yukia will construct a room within the Valley of Screams (a dimension that forms between the Human World and Soul Society), which will be used to infiltrate the Royal Realm.

Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War will see the ultimate coalition between former antagonists and heroes who will be standing against the common enemy.

