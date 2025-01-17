Alma-chan Wants to Have a Family anime adaptation announced

On Friday, January 17, 2025, a new website and X account were opened to announce the production of the Alma-Chan Wants to Have a Family anime, based on Nanateru's manga series of the same name. Along with this information, the details regarding the anime's main staff have been revealed.

However, the official staff hasn't provided any information on the anime's release date. Notably, Nanateru launched the manga on Kadokawa Shoten's Comic Newtype website in July 2021.

The manga was serialized on the website til February 2024, collecting three tankobon volumes. Later, Nanateru launched a sequel manga, titled Alma-chan Wants to Have a Family Z on Comic Newtype in July 2024.

Alma-Chan Wants to Have a Family anime gets officially green-lit for production

Expand Tweet

Trending

On Friday, January 17, 2025, an official X account (@alma_chan_pr) and website were opened for the Alma-chan Wants to Have a Family anime to confirm the show's production. Unfortunately, the staff hasn't revealed the pertinent details concerning the series' release date/window, or the cast.

However, Nanateru-san, the original author behind the manga, has drawn an illustration to celebrate the Alma-chan Wants to Have a Family anime adaptation's news. The visual features Alma, a girl-type weapon, and her creators, Enji Kamisato, and Suzume Yobane, who happen to be genius scientists.

Additionally, Nanateru has shared a comment on their official X handle (@renkonan) to express their thoughts regarding the anime adaptation. Nanateru's comments in Japanese, when translated into English, read:

"'Alma wants to be part of a family,' once completed, it is revived. It is thanks to all of you who read and supported me that I was able to achieve my life's biggest dream of having my work made into a TV anime. Please continue to support Alma, his family and his friends as things get mroe and more exciting from now on!!!"

Along with this, information regarding the main staff has arrived. Yasuhiro Minami, who has directed several episodes of Gintama, directs the Alma-chan Wants to Have a Family anime at Studio Flad, with Yukie Sugawara as the script supervisor. Yukie-san has previously worked in Overlord seasons 1-4. Besides them, the main staff includes Mika Yamamoto as the character designer.

About the anime

The cover for the manga's volume one (Image via Nanateru/Kadokawa)

Although the staff hasn't provided an official synopsis, the Alma-chan Wants to Have a Family anime will likely explore the manga's narrative, written by Nanateru. The manga follows a comedy story, centering on Alma, a super-high-performance robot girl weapon, and her two genius creators, i.e., scientists, Enji Kamisato and Suzume Yobane.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback