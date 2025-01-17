Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland novel receives new anime film adaptation

On Friday, January 17, 2025, anime studio P.A. Works announced that they are set to produce an anime film adaptation based on Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland novel. The anime film will be called Fushigi no Kuni de Alice to -Dive in Wonderland- and is set to premiere on August 29, 2025, in Japanese theaters.

With that, the animation studio also unveiled the main cast and staff members for the upcoming anime film. Fushigi no Kuni de Alice to -Dive in Wonderland- is set to be an original story, inspired by the original Lewis Carroll children's novel. So, while Alice is in the story, its main focus is on its original character, Rise.

P.A. Words set to release new anime film based on Alice in Wonderland

This announcement was unveiled with a teaser visual and trailer, both of which majorly showcased elements from Alice in Wonderland in a cut-out form. The only new addition seemed to be Rise, an original character set to appear in the film. The teaser trailer also showed fans a glimpse of an interaction between Alice and Rise.

Nanoka Hara is set to voice Rise. She previously voiced the titular character in Suzume no Tojimari, and most recently played the role of Kana Arima in Oshi no Ko's live-actions. As explained by the anime, Rise is a modern girl who stumbles into Wonderland and meets Alice.

As for Alice, she is set to be voiced by Maika Pugh. She previously played the role of Platelet in the Cells at Work! live-action movie.

Rise and Alice as seen in the anime film (Image via P.A. Works)

As for the staff members, Director Toshiya Shinohara is set to helm the film at P.A. Works. He has previously directed Black Butler, A Lull in the Sea, Iroduku: The World in Colors, several InuYasha movies, and more.

Joining him as the scriptwriter is Yuuko Kakihara. She has previously penned the scrips for anime such as The Apothecary Diaries, Blue Box, Dragon Ball Daiima, Buddy Daddies, and more. Shochiku and TBS are also listed as production coordinators.

