Solo Leveling season 2 English dub: Release date and time, cast, and more

Solo Leveling season 2 English dub is due to come out on January 18, 2025, at 12:30 pm ET. This is the release date for the first episode of the second season, which was already shown in the original Japanese version and also during the Solo Leveling -Reawakening movie at the end of the previous year.

Now that the protagonist, Sung Jin-Woo, has managed to gain access to the System, he has managed to gain strength beyond comprehension and a much more capable Hunter, which is going to be challenged in the first few episodes during the Red Gate arc. The Solo Leveling season 2 English dub will focus on that and more.

Thankfully, ahead of the third episode’s release this weekend, information on the English dub for the Solo Leveling anime was released earlier this week. Fans found out the cast, release information, and trailer for the dubbed version, much like it happened last year with the first season prior to the release of its third episode.

Solo Leveling season 2 English dub stars Aleks Le as Sung Jinwoo, Emi Lo as Han Song-Yi, and more

Release date and time, where to watch

Sung Jin-Woo as seen in the most recent episode (Image via A-1 Pictures).

As mentioned earlier, the Solo Leveling season 2 English dub series will premiere on Saturday, January 18, 2025. New episodes will release every Saturday, matching the release date of the original Japanese audio version of the series.

Like the original Japanese version, fans can stream the English version on Crunchyroll’s platform, although they will have to pay a subscription fee.

Following what was mentioned earlier, the Solo Leveling season 2 English dub is due to come out in the following schedules according to the different time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 9:30 AM, Saturday, January 18, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 12:30 PM, Saturday, January 18, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 5:30 PM, Saturday, January 18, 2025 Central European Time 6:30 PM, Saturday, January 18, 2025 Indian Standard Time 11:00 PM, Saturday, January 18, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 1:30 AM, Sunday, January 19, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 2:30 AM, Sunday, January 19, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 3:00 AM, Sunday, January 19, 2025

Cast and staff

Baruta and Sung Jin-Woo as seen in the most recent episodes of the second season (Image via A-1 Pictures).

The announced cast for the Solo Leveling season 2 English dub anime includes Aleks Le returning as Sung Jin-Woo, Han Song-Yi voiced by Emi Lo, Sun Jinah voiced by Rebecca Wang, Kim Chul voiced by Patrick Seitz, Park Heejin voiced by Trina Nishimura, Woo JInchul voiced by SungWon Cho, Hwang Dongsoo voiced by Matthew David Rudd, and many more.

It is also likely that more voice actors will be announced during the upcoming episodes.

While A-1 Pictures continues to be the studio for this project, the Solo Leveling season 2 English dub anime features Caitlin Glass as the voice director, Samantha Herek as the producer, Jessica Sluys for the adaptation, Gino Palencia as the mixer, and Jamal Roberson as the engineer.

Moreover, fans of this 2025 winter anime will be able to watch this season on a weekly basis on the aforementioned Crunchyroll platform.

