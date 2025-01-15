Why Sung Jin-Woo stands no chance against Baek in Solo Leveling's Red Gate Arc, explored

The Red Gate Arc in Solo Leveling was an important development for protagonist Sung Jin-Woo. Along with the addition of Iron to his Shadow Army, it also showcased Jin-Woo's growth as he battled and overcame another enemy in Baruka, the Ice Elf. As seen in the anime, Baruka aside, it wasn't too much of a task clearing the Red Gate for the former E-Ranker.

Upon exiting the gate, there is a brief moment of tension between Jin-Woo and Baek Yoon-Ho, S-Rank Hunter and Guild Master of the White Tiger Guild. It looked like the former might engage in another battle but the reality was far from that. However, hypothetically speaking, if they did clash fists, there is a good chance that Jin-Woo wouldn't come out on top.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Solo Leveling series and concerns the anime only.

Solo Leveling: Why Baek beats Jin-Woo in the Red Gate Arc

Baek Yoon-Ho is the Guild Master of the White Tiger Guild and an S-Rank Hunter. This puts him among the top Hunters in all of Korea. Here, fans might argue that yet, as diagnosed by Hanekawa, Baek might be on the weaker spectrum of S-Ranks globally. But it is important to note that the international Hunters aren't being included here, just Korean ones as Jin-Woo is still local.

Baek Yoon-ho possesses immense strength, which is evident when he easily and evenly matches Ma Dongwook without transforming. Alongside strength, he can also move at impressive speeds. Not to mention, Baek's body is highly durable, able to stay conscious and continue the battle even after tanking considerable damage from the Ant King.

As seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 2, Baek can transform into a beast resembling a tiger with pure, white fur, sharp claws, and prominent fangs. This form is believed to greatly boost his physical attributes, making him a feared figure among Hunters. Not necessarily fully, he can also partially transform parts of his body to use in battle when needed.

Baek Yoon-ho (Image via D&C Media)

Now as revealed in the manwha itself, Jin-Woo was weaker than Baek during the Red Gate Arc. It is later that he easily surpasses him. But at this point in the anime, Baek can likely overpower him. Jin-Woo is by no means weak, as seen when he fought Baruka. However, when pitted against Baek, the budding Shadow Monarch might not clinch victory.

He isn't powerful enough to overpower the White Tiger Guild's master just yet. It is undeniable that Baek is, presently, physically superior to Jin-Woo. The argument does arise that Jin-Woo will be aided by Igris, Iron, and his Shadow Army. But even so, while they are strong, they are at a low level currently. It wouldn't take too much out of Baek to deal with him.

As for Igris and Iron, if Baek can land a solid blow on each, he could gain the upper hand. Lastly, against Jin-Woo, there is no chance the former E-Ranker would leave the battlefield victorious. Granted, his speed and strength are impressive, but again, going toe-to-toe with one of Korea's strongest won't end well for him. To cement this, in chapter 58, Jin-Woo admits that meeting Baek at the Red Gate made him realize that he was just under S-Rank.

Final thoughts

Baek Yoon-ho (Image via A-1 Pictures)

To reiterate, speaking strictly as per the anime's current events (till season 2 episode 2), Jin-Woo wouldn't last against Baek. The S-Rank Hunter would prove too powerful for Jin-Woo to beat, likely even with his Shadow Army. This is also especially considering that Baek holds his beast transformation in his back pocket, ready for use.

Undoubtedly, Jin-Woo grows leagues stronger later in the story and would likely annihilate Baek with a single finger. But as things stand currently, Jin-Woo is probably between A-Rank and S-Rank, which is not enough to topple the Guild Master of the White Tiger Guild. Even so, had it happened now, the present Jin-Woo vs Baek would make for an intriguing watch.

