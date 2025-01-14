Solo Leveling season 2 episode 3 preview and what to expect

On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, the official website of the Solo Leveling anime unveiled the preview for Solo Leveling season 2 episode 3. The anime episode, titled Still a Long Way to Go, will be released on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 12 am JST. The anime will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Kim Chul blame Sung Jinwoo as the reason why his attack squad got wiped out. With that, he happened to lead the Ice Elves to Sung Jinwoo's location. This development saw the protagonist fight the Dungeon Boss Barca and defeat him in a fierce battle.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 3 will see Sung Jinwoo enter the Demon Castle

Sung Jinwoo and Tank as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 3 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As explained by the preview for Solo Leveling season 2 episode 3, Sung Jinwoo seemingly completes his contract with Yoo Jinho of raiding 19 dungeons together. With that, he is seemingly set to shift his focus back to the Demon Castle.

As fans may remember, Jinwoo attained the key to enter the Demon Castle during the Dungeon & Prisoners Arc. The Demon Castle seemingly held the Elixir of Life, which could help Jinwoo save his mother from her Eternal Sleep Disease. Thus, having completed all his raids, he may finally enter the S-Rank Dungeon again.

While previously he struggled to defeat even the first boss of the Demon Castle, Cerberus, having leveled up over time, Jinwoo could have a much easier time during his second run in the S-Rank Dungeon.

Yoo Jinho may finally become the Guild Master of the Yoojin Guild

Yoo Jinho as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 3 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As fans may remember, Yoo Jinho's goal was to prove to his father that he was a much more worthy successor to lead the Yoojin Guild than his brother Yoo Jinsung. For this, he wished to show his determination by acquiring a Guild permit. The permit itself required a Hunter to complete 20 dungeon missions, which is why he employed Sung Jinwoo's services to go dungeon hunting with him.

With the dungeon hunting finally ending, Yoo Jinho may finally approach his father Yoo Myunghan with the Guild permit, hoping to gain his approval to become the Guild Master of the Yoojin Guild. Only time will tell how Yoo Myunghan will react to his son's proposal.

Cha Hae-In is set to appear in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 3

Cha Hae-In as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 3 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

While Cha Hae-In is depicted as the anime's female lead, the character has yet to appear in Solo Leveling season 2. The last time fans saw her was during the Hunters Guild's mission to investigate Jeju Island at the end of the previous season. Following that, the character has been absent from the series, besides from the opening theme song visuals and marketing content.

Fortunately, following her absence, the Hunters Guild Vice-Guild Master is set to make a sudden appearance in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 3. From the looks of it, fans will get to see her swim in the upcoming anime episode.

