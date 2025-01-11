Solo Leveling season 2 episode 3 is set to be released on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 12 am JST. The episode will air on Japanese channels like Tokyo MX and Japanese streaming websites like ABEMA. International fans can watch the episode on Crunchyroll.

The previous saw the anticipated fight between Baruka, the leader of the ice elves, and Jinwoo. While Baruka is overconfident in his powers, he is soon outnumbered by the protagonist's shadow soldiers. Hunter Kim also becomes a part of Jinwoo's shadow army after being killed by Igris.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 3 release date, time, and countdown

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 3 will be released on January 19, 2025, at 12 am (according to Japanese Standard Time). The release dates and timing will vary based on different regions of the world. Some of them are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday January 18, 2025 07:00 am Eastern Time Saturday January 18, 2025 10:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday January 18, 2025 03:00 pm Central European Time Saturday January 18, 2025 04:00 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday January 18, 2025 08:30 pm Philippine Time Saturday January 18, 2025 11:00 pm Japanese Standard Time Sunday January 19, 2025 12:00 am Australian Central Time Sunday January 19, 2025 01:30 am

Where to watch Solo Leveling season 2 episode 3?

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 3 will air nationally on Japanese Television. Among the few channels where the episode will air include Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, BS11, and Gunma TV. Moreover, like most series from the Winter 2025 Anime Season, the episode will also air on Japanese streaming websites like ABEMA, U-Next, and other related ones.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 3 will be available for international fans on Crunchyroll's international streaming site. The episode will air 2:30 minutes after it airs in Japan, with English subtitles. The other streaming options (with English subtitles) include Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 2 recap

Baruka as seen in the anime trailer (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 2, titled I Suppose You Aren't Aware, commenced with Sung Jinwoo using his Necromancer powers, extracting the shadows of the ice bears to make them his shadow soldiers. Outside the Red Gate, Baek Yoonho and Hwang Dongsoo fought because the latter tried to mess with the former employee without his consent.

However, at the eleventh hour, Jinshul interfered and stopped their fists from clashing. Returning to the Red Gate, Hunter Kim had escaped death by abandoning his teammates and saw the people he left behind, Jinwoo's party, enjoying their drinks on a bonfire. So, he went berserk and charged towards them. Fortunately, Jinwoo arrived and stopped him.

Jinwoo also sensed the Ice Elves and demanded them to come forth. After revealing themselves, they conversed with the main protagonist, even though no one else could understand the Ice Elves' speech. After killing one Ice Elf who challenged the protagonist, Jinwoo commenced an all-out battle against the enemies with his shadow soldiers.

Iron as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

While the shadow soldiers subdued the underlings, Jinwoo bought Baruka, the leader of the Ice Elves. During the battle, Hunter Kim also wakes up and is blindly charged toward Jinwoo. However, he was instantly killed and was reawakened as a shadow soldier named Iron.

However, in a 3 vs. 1 battle between Baruka and Jinwoo (assisted by Igris and Iron), the stakes were high on the protagonist's side. Sensing his defeat, Baruka went berserk and kept targeting Iron (because he was the defense). Sadly, all was for naught because Jinwoo caught Baruka's blind spot and killed him. Everyone then exited the gate, marking an end to the Red Gate arc.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 3: What to expect (Speculative)?

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 3 is titled Still a Long Way to Go. As hinted by the preview images, the next episode might see the introduction of a new character. the character has a rugged appearance and might even have some past ties with the protagonist. On the other hand, the preview synopsis didn't reveal anything about what the protagonist and Songyi were planning after regrouping.

On the other hand, Jinwoo how has a high level to go into high level dungeons. So, to obtain the Divine Water of Life to awaken her mother from the Eternal Sleep, Jinwoo ventures into the Demon Castle with his shadow army. There, Jinoo receives a quest which states that he needs to kill 10,000 demons.

