What is a Red Gate in Solo Leveling? Explained

Solo Leveling is a series that has a lot of developed world-building and several elements that address major plot points. One such element is the inclusion of the Red Gate.

The Red Gate in Solo Leveling is an entrance to a Dungeon that gets closed once people go in and stays that way unless certain conditions are met, making it very difficult and risky for Hunters, usually ranking at least B-Rank. This is something that the protagonist, Sung Jinwoo, explores in the Red Gate arc.

Explaining what a Red Gate is in the Solo Leveling series

The Gates are different entrances to the Dungeons, where the Hunters fight several monsters and Bosses to acquire rare items, although they can also run away if given the chance. However, the Red Gate is a very peculiar case because people can't run away once they enter those Dungeons, which is explored during the events of an arc that shares the same name as the gate.

It is also worth pointing out that the enemies in the Red Gate tend to be considerably strong, which is why it has been mentioned that B-Rank Hunters are the bare minimum for this kind of place. For instance, when Sung Jinwoo wanted to expose Han Song-Yi to the dangers of becoming a Hunter, they entered a Red Gate by accident, leading to a chaotic situation for the two of them.

However, as the series progresses and Sung Jinwoo becomes a lot more powerful, the concept of the Red Gate becomes a lot easier. People can leave a Dungeon that is in that gate by defeating the boss, dying, or going through a Dungeon Break, although that is a rarity in most cases.

The lore in the series

Sung Jinwoo visiting his mother (Image via A-1 Pictures).

One of the most interesting aspects of the series is the fact that, as mentioned earlier, the world-building grows as the story progresses. That is shown by how the story starts with Sung Jinwoo engaging with the System and trying to become stronger in order to make money for his family, with the plot eventually leading to a millennia-old conflict between the Monarchs and the Rulers.

Solo Leveling started with a very simple premise involving the Dungeons and the different ranks of the Hunters, with Sung Jinwoo being the exception to the rule because he can become a lot stronger due to the System. However, the series eventually introduces concepts such as the Shadows and how they connect with major plot points, such as the role of the Shadow Monarch.

Final thoughts

The Red Gates in Solo Leveling are special entrances to Dungeons where people cannot run away once they enter. Furthermore, the only way people can leave a Red Gate is by killing the boss of that Dungeon, dying in battle, or causing a Dungeon Break, although the last one tends to be a rarity.

