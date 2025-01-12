Solo Leveling season 2 episode 2 kept the next season's amazing start alive with another stellar installment. The episode featured the conclusion of the Red Gate Dungeon Arc and treated viewers to one more awe-striking display of protagonist Sung Jin-Woo's battle prowess. In this episode, the series' first major threat made its debut in the form of Baruka, the Ice Elf.

This was Jin-Woo's first enemy who gave him a tough time since his reawakening. Alone, Jin-Woo didn't feel like he stood a chance. However, the former E-Rank clinched victory thanks to the new addition to his Shadow Army, Iron. Witnessing the Ice Elf in action and Jin-Woo's conclusion, many began to wonder - How powerful is Baruka in Solo Leveling? Here's a closer look.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers.

Baruka's abilities in Solo Leveling explained

Baruka (Image via A-1 Pictures)

To answer the question about Baruka's powers in Solo Leveling, his abilities would need to be delved into first. An Ice Elf and S-Rank Magic Beast, it took Jin-Woo to get help from both Igris and Iron simultaneously to be able to overpower him. As seen against Iron, his speed was one of his strengths. This implies that he would be able to beat any of these 3 in a 1v1 or even 2v1. He is also the only monster at this point whose shadow Jin-Woo couldn't extract.

Next, Baruka was impressive at dagger-wielding, evident when he easily pushed Igris onto the back and matched Jin-Woo in terms of skill. Next, he showed enhanced physical strength, parrying Jin-Woo's attacks and knocking him back a substantial distance with a kick to the chest. Again, as mentioned, he boasted tremendous speed too, quick enough to avoid Jin-Woo stabbing his vital points.

Baruka was also quite resistant to Jin-Woo's magic. He easily resisted the fireballs shot at him and initially felt nothing of Kasaka's poison. Solo Leveling's Baruka was a master of camouflage, able to conceal his presence entirely, practically becoming invisible. Finally, Baruka was highly intelligent and able to communicate in a monster tongue, something that not many Magic Beasts could do.

Baruka vs Sung Jin-Woo in Solo Leveling

Baruka (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The group that went into the C-Rank Dungeon turned Red Gate was ambushed by Baruka's Ice Elves. In an attempt to stay alive, Kim Chul broke up the group and set on his way, assuming that he was likeliest to survive. However, when he and his group went in search of Baruka, the Ice Elf and his troops made quick of them. Apart from Kim Chul, everyone in his small raid party was killed.

Leaving the Tank for last, Baruka followed Kim Chul and ran into Jin-Woo. He pointed out that Jin-Woo wasn't human since he wasn't hearing the voice in his head that told him to kill humans. The Ice Elf offered to spare Jin-Woo's life in return for handing over his squad members. Needless to say, Jin-Woo refused and a battle between the Ice Elves and Jin-Woo's Shadow Army broke out.

Iron (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Baruka initially had the upper hand, but in a battle of attrition, Jin-Woo's Shadows prevailed. The Ice Elf put up a great fight against Jin-Woo and Igris until Iron joined the mix. In a 3v1, Baruka fought back still. Alone now, Baruka attacked Jin-Woo with the intent to kill but lost his weapon when Jin-Woo shattered his dagger using his own controlled by the Commander's Authority.

Jin-Woo unleashed a huge fireball on Baruka, which the latter managed to tank. Using his own Stealth skill, Jin-Woo approached and cut Baruka on his right side. In a last-ditch attempt, Baruka grabbed Jin-Woo's hand but realized that Iron had closed in. With a huge swing, Iron smashed Baruka into the ground, killing him.

Final thoughts

Baruka was a powerful opponent who put up a worthy fight against Jinwoo and his Shadow Army. He tanked a fireball attack head-on and walked out unscathed. Even Jin-Woo acknowledged that Baruka was too strong to face himself or even with the help of Igris. It was only with the addition of Iron (Kim Chul's shadow) that Jin-Woo could finally defeat the Red Gate boss.

Even in death, Baruka defied Jin-Woo since he couldn't raise his shadow. This would be the first time Jin-Woo failed to do so, indicating the sheer difference in their levels. Needless to say, Baruka is an interesting and strong monster in Solo Leveling and gives a challenging battle to the protagonist.

