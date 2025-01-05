Solo Leveling season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch them

The highly anticipated Solo Leveling season 2: Arise from the Shadow has finally premiered, with its debut episode out now. Following the immense success of Chugong and the late Dubu's beloved manhwa adaptation during its Winter 2024 anime debut, the series has returned as part of the Winter 2025 lineup after a year-long wait.

Produced by the same studio behind the first season, A-1 Pictures, the anime adaptation began airing on Sunday, January 5, 2025. While only one episode has been released so far—and less than a day has passed since its debut at the time of writing—it has already captivated the community once again.

With the rising hype, fans are eager to learn more about the season, including the full release schedule, episode count, broadcast timings, and other key details.

Solo Leveling season 2: Possible episode count, release date, broadcast times, and more

According to information from Solo Leveling's official website, home media, and X account, the anime is part of the Winter 2025 lineup, airing every Sunday at 12 AM JST on various TV platforms across Japan.

For international audiences, the English-subtitled version is generally available earlier on Saturdays. Prime Video offers the earliest access, just half an hour after the Japan TV broadcast.

Although no official confirmation has been made regarding the episode count, several reputable accounts on X (formerly Twitter) suggest that Solo Leveling season 2 is expected to have 13 episodes, airing within a single cour.

Jinwoo saves Song-yi (Image via A-1 Pictures)

However, as this information has not yet been confirmed by the franchise's official home media or other verified sources, its authenticity remains uncertain.

The anime premiered on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at 12 AM JST, with only one episode released so far. The second installment is set to air on Sunday, January 12, 2025.

Below is a detailed release schedule for all episodes of Solo Leveling season 2, with timings provided in IST, GMT, and PDT.

Episodes Date Release Timings(IST/GMT/PDT) 1 (Released) January 4, 2025 8:30 PM/3 PM/7 PM 2 (Released) January 11, 2025 8:30 PM/3 PM/7 PM 3 (Released) January 18, 2025 8:30 PM/3 PM/7 PM 4 (Released) January 25, 2025 8:30 PM/3 PM/7 PM 5 February 1, 2025 8:30 PM/3 PM/7 PM 6 February 8, 2025 8:30 PM/3 PM/7 PM 7 February 15, 2025 8:30 PM/3 PM/7 PM 8 February 22, 2025 8:30 PM/3 PM/7 PM 9 March 1, 2025 8:30 PM/3 PM/7 PM 10 March 8, 2025 8:30 PM/3 PM/7 PM 11 March 15, 2025 8:30 PM/3 PM/7 PM 12 March 22, 2025 8:30 PM/3 PM/7 PM 13 March 29, 2025 8:30 PM/3 PM/7 PM

Readers should note that while this schedule outlines the expected release times, they may be subject to change depending on announcements from the studio. No delays have been reported as of now.

Where to watch Solo Leveling season 2

Jinwoo in the premiere (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 is airing across several TV networks in Japan, starting with TOKYO MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11, every Sunday at 12 AM JST. Repeat broadcasts will follow the same day on CBC TV, every Sunday at 3:03 AM JST, and every Tuesday at 3:29 AM JST on Yomiuri TV.

The season will also begin airing on Animax every Saturday at 11:00 PM JST, starting February 1, 2025.

For viewers in Japan, this Winter 2025 anime is also available for streaming on platforms such as U-NEXT, ABEMA, d Anime Store, Anime Hōdai, Bandai Channel, and more, offering flexible viewing options.

International audiences can enjoy the sequel on popular streaming platforms like Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Crunchyroll, which stream the action-fantasy series globally.

What to expect in Solo Leveling season 2

Jinwoo in episode 1 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The anime's season 1 captivated fans by introducing them to the fascinating world of the beloved manhwa. With its compelling narrative laying the groundwork for future storylines, the sequel season is expected to build on these foundations and delve into several highly anticipated arcs.

The season has already kicked off the Red Gate Arc, starting from chapter 46 of the manhwa, as seen in the premiere. Additionally, fans can look forward to the adaptation of the Demon Castle Arc, Retesting Rank Arc, and Return to Demon Castle Arc, all of which lead up to the much-anticipated Jeju Island Arc.

However, it is unlikely that Solo Leveling season 2 will cover the events of Jeju Island within its runtime. However, one aspect fans can certainly look forward to is Jinwoo's potential encounter with Hae-in during this season.

Final thoughts

With that, the narrative of Solo Leveling season 2 is set to explore how Jinwoo's newly acquired powers shape his path toward becoming the strongest Hunter.

Fans can look forward to plenty of intense action, the arrival of new characters, and fascinating new plotlines. Prepare for a visually stunning adventure as Jinwoo's journey continues to unfold.

