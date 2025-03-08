Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10: Jinwoo vs. Goto Ryuji unfolds as the fourth Jeju Island raid begins

The intensity peaks in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10, which officially kicks off the Jeju Island Raid and introduces a formidable ant monster that derails the Hunters' strategy. Premiered on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 12 AM JST, the episode also features an exhilarating duel between Jinwoo and Goto Ryuji in its first half.

Ad

Jinwoo's decision to decline the raid proves costly, as the Hunters' strategy begins to fall apart in the final moments. The sudden appearance of the formidable ant monster catches them off guard. As it effortlessly slays a Japanese Hunter, the episode closes on a gripping cliffhanger, raising the stakes for the Hunters.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 opens with a duel between Jinwoo and Goto Ryuji amid the Korean vs. Japanese Hunters match

Jinwoo vs. Ryuji unfolds (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10, titled We Need a Hero, adapts chapters 92 to 96 of the manhwa, kicking off with the match between the Korean and Japanese Hunters. Representing Korea, Yoonho, Dongwook, Hae-in, and Tae-gyu face off against Japan's Tanaka, Hoshino, Kumamoto, and Tawata.

Ad

Trending

During the match, Hae-in unintentionally unleashes a barrage of attacks on Kumamoto, but he retaliates aggressively. Before the situation escalates further, Jinwoo intervenes, stopping the fight and easily taking down Kumamoto. Impressed yet skeptical of Jinwoo's supposed mage classification, Goto Ryuji challenges him to a duel.

Jinwoo prepares to go all out against Ryuji (Image via A-1 Pictures)

While the Japanese Hunters win the team match, Jinwoo accepts Ryuji's challenge, eager to test his abilities after clearing the Demon Castle. However, he sets a condition—Ryuji must go all out. Feeling mocked, Ryuji launches an attack, but Jinwoo effortlessly dodges his strikes.

Ad

Frustrated, Ryuji escalates the fight and manages to scratch Jinwoo's face, only for Jinwoo to seize his hand in response. Although Jinwoo doesn't intend to end the match there, his actions further infuriate Ryuji. Just as they're about to unleash their final attacks going all out, the other Hunters intervene, preventing any unnecessary casualties before the crucial Jeju Island Raid.

Goto Ryuji scratches Jinwoo (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Afterward, Jinwoo assesses the strength of the S-Rank Hunters, concluding that despite their prowess, none—including Ryuji—have detected the shadow soldiers he discreetly planted in their shadows.

Ad

Later, Jinwoo discusses with Gunhere regarding the offer to join the raid, but before his response is revealed, the scene shifts to Joohee watching the Jeju Raid news broadcast. She then makes a call to inquire about the sentry team.

Solo Leveling Season 2 episode 10: The birth of a formidable, newly evolved ant unfolds as the fourth Jeju Island raid begins

Expand Tweet

Ad

In Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10, the focus shifts to Ryuji discussing with his guild's vice guildmaster, revealing that a highly capable Hunter is among the Koreans—one who might even surpass him. However, the vice guildmaster informs Ryuji that Korea has released the list of participants for the upcoming raid, and Jinwoo is not among them.

Meanwhile, Jong-in and Hae-in reflect on Jinwoo's absence, while Yoonho notes that Byung-gu is also missing from the lineup. Still, with 15 S-Rank Hunters joining, they remain optimistic about securing victory this time.

Ad

Solo Leveling Season 2 episode 10 sees the birth of an evolved ant (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Jinwoo, on the other hand, returns home to spend time with his family after years apart. He expresses that his responsibilities toward them prevent him from participating in the raid, choosing to prioritize his family instead.

Ad

On Jeju Island, the narrative shifts to the ant monsters. The ant queen, facing a food shortage, worries about the colony's survival. Seeking a powerful warrior to lead the ant kingdom, she wishes for the birth of a new, formidable soldier—and her wish is granted as a fearsome newly evolved ant is born.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As news spreads about the growing threat of flying ants, the Hunters prepare for the upcoming raid. The story then shifts to the raid day, where the participating Hunters exchange final words before departure. Yoonho is surprised to see Byung-gu joining after all, with Gunhee noting that his presence has strengthened the team's morale.

The Japanese Hunters initiate their plan to bait the ants outside their den, while the Korean Hunters board a plane to eliminate the queen. As they approach, a swarm of flying ants head toward them, but Jong-in swiftly incinerates them, clearing the way for the battle ahead.

Ad

Solo Leveling Season 2 episode 10 concludes with the Hunters in turmoil as the new ant monster's unexpected arrival shatters their strategy

Jong-in as he incinerates the ants in Solo Leveling Season 2 episode 10 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In the ending scenes of Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10, the Korean Hunters successfully infiltrate the ant den while the Japanese Hunters act as bait, diverting attention to ensure the Korean Hunters can eliminate the queen. With only an hour to complete their mission, time is critical.

Ad

As part of their strategy, the Japanese Hunters activate a jamming signal to disrupt the ants' communication, preventing the queen from sending a distress call. Meanwhile, Jong-in blocks the exit to stop the queen from escaping, finds the tunnel that leads to the queen, and directs his team deeper into the den.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Elsewhere, Jinwoo reflects on the raid, believing that with so many top-tier S-Rank Hunters participating, his presence isn't necessary for victory.

Inside the ant den, the Korean Hunters stumble upon an egg chamber and discover an enormous, already-hatched egg. Though Yoonho urges them to stay focused on their primary mission, he can't shake the troubling thought of such an Ant Evolution, wondering what kind of creature could have emerged from it and the potential threat it poses to the Hunters.

Ad

An evolved, formidable ant is born in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Just as everything seems to be going according to plan, Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 ends on a chilling cliffhanger. One of the Japanese Hunters' teams encounters what appears to be the newly evolved ant, which swiftly takes down their S-Rank Healer.

Ad

With this unexpected threat entering the battlefield, the Hunters find themselves in a dangerously escalating situation.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback